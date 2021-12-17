Business

Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of note: Amber Crowell Kelleher, CAE, was named executive director of TESOL International.

By Rasheeda Childress Dec 17, 2021

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes at the executive level, including Regina Hartfield being selected as president and CEO of the Sickle Cell Disease Association.

Also, several people moved into senior vice president positions. Among them are Josh Gold, CAE, at the National Apartment Association and Heidi Haneberg, CAE, at MCI USA. Here’s a look at new hires, promotions, and other career changes in the association industry.  

Chief Staff Executives

Brent DeRaad was selected as president and CEO of the Arlington (Texas) Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America named Regina Hartfield president and CEO, effective January 14.

Julia Herz was named executive director of the American Homebrewers Association.

TESOL International Association named Amber Crowell Kelleher, CAE, executive director, effective January 5.

The Michigan Nonprofit Association selected Kelley Kuhn as president and CEO, effective January 1.

The Copper Development Association, Inc. appointed Andrew G. Kireta Jr.,president and CEO, effective January 1.

The Nebraska REALTORS Association named [PDF] Ryan Swinney its new CEO.

Other Moves

The National Health Council hired Linda Beza as vice president of finance and administration.

Craig Campbell was promoted to vice president, business development, for the International Sign Association.

Laura Colona

Rick Robinson

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America welcomed two new hires: Laura Colona is the new executive vice president, commercial marketing officer, and Rick Robinson has joined as chief creative officer-in-residence.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority named T. Ilihia Gionson public affairs officer.

Josh Gold, CAE, was selected as senior vice president of member education, programs, and affiliate engagement at the National Apartment Association.

MCI USA named Heidi (Voorhees) Haneberg, CAE, senior vice president of strategic projects.

The Children’s Hospital Association has made two recent staffing moves. It hired Michelle Hogerty as chief financial and administrative officer and named Torey Mack, M.D., chief quality and solutions officer.

Corey Langley was promoted to director of operations at the North American Trailer Dealers Association.

Don Neal was selected for the newly created role of chief strategy officer at Smithbucklin.

Destination DC appointed Susan O’Keefe its media relations manager, trade.

Kelsey Proud was named learning director for the Online News Association.

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, hired Kelly Repass as its director of global research.

Elizabeth VanDersarl
Lindsay Murphy
Terry Webber

The American Forest and Paper Association promoted three staff members: Elizabeth VanDersarl is vice president for strategy and operations, Lindsay Murphy is vice president of strategic communications, and Terry Webber is vice president of industry affairs.

Luke Zak joined the Washington County Visitors Association as its new sports destination sales executive.

Retirements & Departures

Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo announced his plans to retire in 2022, after nearly 20 years in the post.

US Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Michael Dowse said he will step down from his post in March 2022.

