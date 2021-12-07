Virtual Meetings: On Camera or Off?

Zoom fatigue is real. But now that remote work is becoming more standardized instead of being an emergency measure, expectations around camera use during meetings may be shifting as well.

The research around video conferencing fatigue—specifically camera fatigue—shows that it’s a myth that people are less engaged when off camera. But the perception of disengagement is still a factor, so depending on the purpose of a meeting and your role in it, you might need to pull out your best Norma Desmond and get ready for your close-up anyway.

Press the button below to find out whether you need to go on camera for your next meeting:

Launch the Quiz

(Please press the Escape key to exit the quiz.)

(Esa Riutta/iStock/Getty Images Plus)