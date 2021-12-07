Workplace

Virtual Meetings: On Camera or Off?

If you’re unsure of whether to turn on the camera for yet another meeting, our quiz can help you figure out the best course of action.

By Michael Hickey Dec 07, 2021

Zoom fatigue is real. But now that remote work is becoming more standardized instead of being an emergency measure, expectations around camera use during meetings may be shifting as well.

The research around video conferencing fatigue—specifically camera fatigue—shows that it’s a myth that people are less engaged when off camera. But the perception of disengagement is still a factor, so depending on the purpose of a meeting and your role in it, you might need to pull out your best Norma Desmond and get ready for your close-up anyway.

Press the button below to find out whether you need to go on camera for your next meeting:

(Please press the Escape key to exit the quiz.)

(Esa Riutta/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Michael Hickey

By Michael Hickey

Michael Hickey is a contributor to Associations Now. MORE

