Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations 

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes at the executive level, including Barbara Arango, CAE, who joined the Illinois Park & Recreation Association, and Patricia Turner, who will lead the American College of Surgeons.

A few people also moved into the vice president role, including Brad Rysz, CAE, at the Association of Nutrition & Foodservice Professionals and Dana Johnson Downing at the North American Renderers Association. Here’s a look at promotions and other career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

The Illinois Park & Recreation Association appointed Barbara Arango, CAE, as its new executive director.

Webb Brown was named executive director of the Montana Dental Association.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp elevated Deana Ivey to the role of president. Butch Spyridon, who was formerly president and CEO, will retain his role as CEO.

Association Forum appointed Artesha C. Moore, FASAE, CAE, its new president and CEO, effective February 14.

The Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning named Aaliyah A. Samuel its president and CEO.

Patricia L. Turner, MD, was selected as executive director of the American College of Surgeons.

Jenifer Waller was appointed president and CEO of the Colorado Bankers Association.

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys selected C. Grace Whiting, JD, as its executive director.

Other Moves

Amanda Armstrong was named senior vice president of brand and community engagement at event technology company Encore.

Jane Cunningham Emily Scheiderer Destinations International made two recent hires: Jane Cunningham joined the staff as director of European engagement, and Emily Scheiderer came on board as the director of education, sales, and services.

The North American Renderers Association named Dana Johnson Downing its new vice president of international programs.

Jon France James Prather (ISC)²—the association of certified cybersecurity professionals—made two recent hires. Jon France was selected as the group’s first chief information security officer, while James Prather joins as vice president of global marketing.

Mike Jackson was named director of sales for Discover Dunwoody.

American Trucking Associations promoted Sarah Rajtik to executive vice president for human resources and operations.

Bradley Rysz, CAE, was promoted to vice president of marketing and communications for the Association of Nutrition & Foodservice Professionals.

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp named Scott Schult its new chief marketing officer.

Retirements

After 22 years at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, with the last 13 serving as chief executive officer and executive director, Sal Martino, FASAE, CAE, announced he will retire on Jan. 3, 2023. Martino spent seven years on the ASAE Board of Directors in several leadership roles, including chair.

