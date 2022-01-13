Mortgage Group Launches New Event to Celebrate Top Producers

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts is starting the new year with a new in-person event. Taking place in February, Hall of AIME will be an industry celebration and recognition of its members.

“We want to celebrate all of these wholesale mortgage professionals, which are obviously our members,” said Marc Summers, AIME president. “We’ve never been celebrated before. We just feel like right now, especially at this time, there’s a need to have this.”

Those in retail mortgage are not able to attend the event, which is open only to the independent brokerage community, which includes AIME members and others in the wholesale mortgage industry, according to Jennifer Leonard, AIME vice president of brand strategy.

The event will be a chance for participants to come back together following almost two years of pandemic-related restrictions. Although Summers said, AIME was able to carry out its 2021 annual event in September with more than 3,000 participants, this new event will be more intimate and be a chance for members and invited brokers to both celebrate and learn from high achievers in the industry.

“We just want to recognize many of them, let them know that these are people doing great things in their community,” Summers said. “We just want to promote them so other people can see how they’re doing it, why they’re doing it, and we can help more consumers.”

With the residential housing boom of the last two years, the mortgage industry has been quite busy, and Summers noted this is a chance for members to get a different networking experience.

“One thing we’ve never done before, which I’m kind of excited about, is we’re going to have a few more networking happy hours along with just more relaxing and collaborating with each other,” he said.

Summers said he thinks other associations should consider events that have more of a celebratory feel for their industry and acknowledge all the good they do.

“We do great things, and I truly believe we can help change people’s lives in one form or fashion,” he said. “For many people who buy homes, that’s going to be the biggest financial decision that they’ve ever made, so the fact that we’re a part of that, or the fact that we can help people get into dream homes, we truly believe that we can change people’s lives. It should be celebrated.”

(simonkr/E+/Getty Images Plus)