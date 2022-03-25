Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes, including Kevin Russ taking on the newly created role of director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Brenda “Bree” Villarreal, CAE, taking on two new roles at AMPED Association Management.

In addition, after 12 years with DC Events, President and CEO Gregory O’Dell is leaving for a new role at OVG360, and longtime Springfield, Missouri, Convention and Visitors Bureau President Tracy Kimberlin is retiring after 35 years. Here’s a look at promotions and other career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

The New York Society of Association Executives appointed [PDF] James Brannigan as its new executive director.

Matt Brusch, CAE, was named interim president and CEO of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations, effective April 1.

The Suzuki Association of the Americas chose Angelica Cortez as its executive director.

Monica Dickinson was selected as CEO of Tourism Kamloops.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau named Gina Gemberling its new president and CEO.

Zachary Riley was selected as the Colorado Livestock Association’s new CEO.

The California Primary Care Association selected Francisco J. Silva, Esq., as its new president and CEO.

Cathey Wise, CAE, was named executive director of the Emergency Department Practice Management Association.

Other Moves

The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis announced Robin Boettcher as its director of industry relations and business development.

Dan Cook was selected [PDF] as director of marketing and communications for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

The International Code Council named Aaron Davis as its vice president of federal relations.

Gretchen Hall is joining Destinations International as its chief operating officer on April 1.

VisitPITTSBURGH named Susan Klein chief marketing officer.

Elizabeth Prutch Gerry Rasel The Colorado Nonprofit Association made two staffing moves: Elizabeth Prutch is its new chief impact officer, and Gerry Rasel is returning to the organization as director of membership services.

Kevin Russ joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as its director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Brenda “Bree” Villarreal, CAE Alex Joers AMPED Association Management announced two personnel moves. Brenda “Bree” Villarreal, CAE, was appointed associate director and program manager for both Leadership California and the Society for Research on Adolescence. Alex Joers was named associate director and program manager for both the Society for Research on Adolescence and APTA Geriatrics.

Retirements & Departures

After 35 years at the helm of the Springfield, Missouri, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tracy Kimberlin announced he is retiring at the end of 2022.

Gregory A. O’Dell is leaving his position as CEO of Events DC to join OVG360, a venue development firm, as president of venue management.

(BorisRabtsevich/iStock/Getty Images Plus)