Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes at the executive level, including Lynne Osmond becoming the first woman to head Choose Chicago, Lew Sherr moving to the top role at the U.S. Tennis Association, and Michelle Korsmo coming in to lead the National Restaurant Association.

In other moves, Karla Kirk will serve as vice president of growth and revenue at the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. In addition to these, here’s a look at promotions and other career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

Tammy Blount-Canavan was named president and CEO of Visit Seattle. She will begin May 9.

The Organic Trade Association picked Tom Chapman as its new CEO and executive director.

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer selected Karen Kelly, MD, as its CEO.

The National Restaurant Association appointed Michelle L. Korsmo as its president and CEO, as well as CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, effective May 1.

Christina McCoy, CAE, was selected as president and CEO of the Wisconsin Society of Association Executives.

The Association for Electronic Music named Silvia Montello as its new CEO.

The National Defense Industrial Association appointed David Norquist president and CEO. He will begin in May.

Lynn Osmond was named the new CEO of Choose Chicago. The first woman to helm the organization, she will begin May 9.

LeadingAge PA selected Garry Pezzano as its new president and CEO.

Matt Rookard was chosen as the president and CEO of the Louisiana Credit Union League. He starts May 2.

The American Institute for Conservation and its affiliate, the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation, appointed[PDF] Lissa Rosenthal-Yoffe as their new executive director.

The United States Tennis Association promoted Lew Sherr to CEO and executive director. Sherr, who currently serves as chief revenue officer, will begin his new role May 2.

IDPro appointed Heather Vescent as executive director and president.

The Canadian Propane Association named Shannon Watt its new president and CEO.

Other Moves

Natasha Alexis Claudinne Cerveira Gases and Welding Distributors Association has made two staffing moves: Natasha Alexis was promoted to vice president of operations and administration, and Claudinne Cerveira was hired as the new director of meetings and events.

Visit Seattle welcomed Peter Andersen as its senior director, convention strategy.

Meet Chicago Northwest selected Pamela Hailey as its new director of sales.

The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors named Karla Kirk its new vice president of growth and revenue.

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, promoted Michael Shelton to vice president and executive director of the IAAPA North America region.

Visit Tampa Bay appointed Aislinn Stone as its director of partner development.

Plumbing Manufacturers International promoted Jodi Stuhrberg to the newly created role of director of programs and administration.

Visit Greater Palm Springs hired Carolina Viazcan as vice president of sales.

