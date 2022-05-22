Business

Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations

Association professionals are always on the move. Here’s our monthly roundup of new hires, career changes, and retirements across the association industry. Of Note: Gary LaBranche, FASAE, CAE, will be the new CEO of RIMS, the risk management society.

By Rasheeda Childress May 22, 2022

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, we see several leaders preparing to start new CEO roles. Cam Mackey will lead the International Safety Equipment Association and William Bruce, CAE, will be heading up the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

In other moves, Stefanie Reeves, FASAE, CAE, returned to the American Psychological Association as deputy chief of public policy and engagement. Here’s a look at promotions and other career changes in the association industry.  

Chief Staff Executives

Laura Lee Blake, Esq., was named [PDF] president and CEO of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

Shawn Boynes, FASAE, CAE, will be the new CEO of the American Counseling Association, effective July 20.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology appointed William “Bill” Bruce, MBA, CAE, as its new CEO, effective June 27.

Mike Gawliuk was named CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, effective June 1.

RIMS, the risk management society, selected Gary LaBranche, FASAE, CAE, as the society’s new CEO, effective June 1.

Cam Mackey was named president and CEO of the International Safety Equipment Association, effective June 1.

Robert W. Murray was appointed president of the National Association of Waterfront Employers. He also will serve as executive director of the National Maritime Safety Association.

The International Hearing Society named Alissa Parady executive director.

Other Moves

Alex Batista was selected as vice president of convention sales for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The American Cleaning Institute appointed Corey Brooks Pace as director, legal affairs.

Eddie Canaday has joined the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp as its director, national accounts.

The National Council on Aging named Karen Davis its new chief development and marketing officer.

Lauren Federico joined Destination Cleveland as senior director of convention services.

Anuja Miner
Alexis Redmond, CAE

The Manufacturers Alliances welcomed Anuja Miner as director of strategic sales and Alexis Redmond, CAE, as its managing director of the legal, risk, and compliance community.

The American Dental Association promoted Robert Quashie to chief operating officer. He had previously been senior vice president of operations.

The American Psychological Association welcomed back Stefanie Reeves, FASAE, CAE, as its new deputy chief of public policy and engagement.

(Photo Unavailable)

The Enterprise Wireless Alliance hired Tim Snyder as its senior director of software engineering.

Logan Tucker joined the Consumer Healthcare Products Association as director of communications and media relations.

Retirements

Lauren Brand is retiring as president of the National Association of Waterfront Employers and executive director of the National Maritime Safety Association.

