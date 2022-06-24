Comings and Goings: Career Moves in Associations 

Career moves are common in the association industry. This month, there are several changes at the executive level, including Stacey Hardy-Chandler being named CEO of the Association of Social Work Boards; Tom Dobbins, CAE, leading the Association of Metropolitan Water; and Silvia Quevedo, CAE, heading up Lamaze International.

There also are a number of people who have announced their retirements—including Thomas Connelly Jr., who is leaving the American Chemical Society at the end of this year. Here’s a look at promotions and other career changes in the association industry.

Chief Staff Executives

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents selected Scott S. Brabrand as its new executive director.

Ilisa Bernstein was appointed interim CEO of the American Pharmacists Association.

The Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants selected Rebekah J. Brown to serve as CEO.

NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations named Matthew D. Brusch, CAE, its new president and CEO.

John Chrisman was appointed the new CEO of the American Dairy Association North East.

The North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics has selected April R. Cook to be CEO. She will begin September 1.

The Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies named Tom Dobbins, CAE, its new CEO.

Geoff Freeman was chosen as the new president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. He will start September 1.

The Association of Social Work Boards selected Stacey Hardy-Chandler as its new CEO.

After six months of serving as the group’s interim CEO, Charles D. “Chuck” Henderson was named CEO of the American Diabetes Association.

William Hixson, CAE, has joined the Association Resource Center and will be taking over as executive director at the Destination Marketing Association of the West, the DMA West Foundation, and the Sacramento Hotel Association.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association selected Joe Massaro as its next president and CEO. He will begin July 25.

Silvia Quevedo, CAE, was appointed executive director of Lamaze International.

Other Moves

The American Medical Association selected Frederick M. Chen, M.D., as its new chief health and science officer.

Joele Brew Hatton joined the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau as director of national accounts.

USTelecom—The Broadband Association named Marie Johnson senior vice president, communications.

The International Stability Operations Association selected Roxanne M. Kaufman as vice president of operations.

Justin Bradley Reyes was hired as the manager of member engagement at the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

The Pet Advocacy Network hired Alison Stern to be director of membership.

Retirements

Jackie Brown, CEO of the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, retires this month after serving in the position just over a year.

The American Chemical Society announced CEO Thomas Connelly Jr., will retire at the end of the year, having held the position in 2015.

Randy Jordan is retiring as CEO of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, having served in the role since 2016.

Charles McGrath, FASAE, will retire as executive director of the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute at the end of June. He led the organization for 24 years.

