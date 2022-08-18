Advance Reading for #ASAE22
For the first time in three years, association pros will be gathering for the ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition in Nashville this weekend. Get a head start on the learning—or learn from wherever you are—with our reading list.
Whether you’re heading to Nashville this weekend or catching up on your learning at home, we’ve got your must-reads right here. In advance of the 2022 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition, which kicks off Saturday, several expert content leaders shared their wisdom in articles and interviews with Associations Now.
Want to get a preview of a session, find out where to go to learn more later, or follow along from a distance? Here’s your reading list.
Preconference Exploration Labs
Attend: “Building a Fit-for-Purpose Association Board in The Turbulent Twenties,” 1 p.m. Saturday
Read: “Build a Fit-for-Purpose Board in The Turbulent Twenties,” by Jeff De Cagna, FASAE, asaecenter.org, June 22
Exploration Labs
Attend: “Learning Innovation to Create Nondues Pathways, Products, and Programs,” 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Read: “Build a Learning Portfolio That Supports Member Career Journeys,” by Veronica Diaz, CAE, asaecenter.org, August 15
Attend: “Modern Leadership and Strategy: Lessons From an Exec Road Trip,” 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Read: “A Road Trip Teaches Four Women Leaders Unexpected Lessons,” by Christina Lewellen, CAE, asaecenter.org, March 28
Attend: “Nonprofit Is a Tax Status, Not a Business Model,” 2:30 p.m. Monday
Read: “Why Nonprofit Tax Status Shouldn’t Hinder Efforts to Turn a Profit,” by Patricia Blake, FASAE, CAE, and Eric Booth, asaecenter.org, July 18
Attend: “Getting a Grip on the New World of Work,” 4 p.m. Monday
Read: “A Skill-Set Revamp for Leaders,” by Mark Athitakis, AssociationsNow.com, July 18
“Five Things Black and Latina Women Staff Need to Hear From You,” by Danielle Baron, CAE, and Mariama Boney, CAE, asaecenter.org, August 8
Attend: “Return-to-Office: Evolving the Work Environment to Maximize Engagement,” 4 p.m. Monday Read: “Use a Data-Driven Approach to Navigate Your Return to Office,” by Suzanna Kelley, Michelle Martin, and Angela Ramer, asaecenter.org, July 26
Expo Theatre Labs
Attend: “Strategic Planning With your Team—Engaged, Invested, and Fully Remote!” 2 p.m. Sunday
Read: “Four Tips for Remote Strategy Discussions,” by Mark Athitakis, AssociationsNow.com, July 17
Attend: “Adversary or Trusted Partner? What CEOs Think About Their Board Chairs,” 11:30 a.m. Monday
Read: “How to Repair a Broken CEO-Board Chair Relationship,” by Mark Athitakis, AssociationsNow.com, June 20
Attend: “Seeking the Right Leader? Start With the Right Search Process,” 2 p.m. Monday
Read: “Five Essentials for Developing Leaders Internally,” by Mark Athitakis, AssociationsNow.com, July 31
