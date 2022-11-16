Startup Stories: ArabArb

Starting point. Earlier this month, five international arbitration practitioners joined together to launch ArabArb, an association that aims to unite, promote, and serve the U.S.-based arbitration community with roots, affinity, or interest in the Arab World.

ArabArb Launch: November 2022 Website: https://arabarb.com/

“Years ago, we recognized a gap in our industry,” said Randa Adra, partner at Crowell & Moring and one of the five founders, in a press release. “We decided to seize this unique opportunity to unite Arab arbitration practitioners in the U.S. and beyond and create a supportive network for this community that we are all very proud to be a part of.”

ArabArb’s mission is to increase the visibility of diverse and qualified counsel, arbitrators, and experts who are particularly suited to handle disputes relating to the Arab World. The group will work to create a platform for members to connect and collaborate with fellow practitioners, as well as advance the knowledge and understanding of international arbitration as it relates to the Arab World.

Early work. ArabArb hosted a launch event during New York Arbitration Week to introduce itself to the legal community, present its mission, and welcome new members. The group plans to organize conferences and training seminars on topics relevant to the community, as well as offer mentoring opportunities and exposure to law students of Arab descent.

Next steps. While the group is primarily based in the United States, it is collaborating with members of the global international arbitration community, particularly those based in the Arab World. In the future, the group plans to expand to other international arbitration hubs.

(PeterHermesFurian/iStock/Getty Images)