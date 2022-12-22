We Asked, You Answered: Celebrating 2022 Successes

As we close out 2022, it’s the perfect time to reflect on everything that associations achieved over the past 12 months—from membership growth to new committees and programs.

With that in mind, we asked readers to share their organizational successes—no matter large or small. Read on to hear more about what your industry colleagues and friends are celebrating.

Jamila Jabulani

Network Membership Manager, California Black Health Network

I am most proud of our membership growth. Our network began in May 2021, and this year, we saw a 337 percent membership increase!

Bill Schankel, CAE

CEO, NAFA Fleet Management Association

I am extremely proud of the foundational initiatives that our organization undertook in the past year through the collaboration of our board, volunteer leaders, long-time members, and staff. From developing a completely new regional structure to enhance local member engagement to redefining our leadership and governance structures, we have worked to take major steps forward and reinvent our association to better meet the needs of our ever-changing industry. Each of these initiatives on our own would be a major win, but the fact that we have been able to undertake them all in one year is a testament to the professionalism and leadership of our board, members, and staff.

Ann Bresingham

Chief Human Resource Officer, American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

The establishment of a new DEI committee, which has seen involvement of nearly 50 percent of our workforce at every meeting this fiscal year!

Kim Pawlak

Executive Director, Textbook & Academic Authors Association

The nondues revenue programs that we developed—the Month of Motivation and Writing Gyms—which have attracted hundreds of members and a core group of dedicated participants.

Matt Rankin

Director of Membership, Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO)

IPO has bounced back nicely membership-wise in 2022. Above-average recruitment and record renewals have led to the highest year-over-year increase in 15 years! Our members are truly seeing the value of IPO membership.

Jamie Lewis

Director of Technology, Investments & Wealth Institute

We moved to a new office that was purposefully designed to be more open, provide more spaces for collaboration, has tech that makes it easy to meet in person and online, and includes a lovely kitchen area with plenty of room to sit and enjoy lunch with colleagues.

Wendy King

Executive Director, International Order of the Golden Rule

After years of declining membership, we have been able to stabilize thanks to robust retention, recruitment, and new member onboarding plans. We were very deliberate in our efforts to connect with every member at some point throughout the year, especially those who were unengaged. A fresh onboarding plan ensured that all members who joined last year remained happy with their decision, thus renewing their membership this year. We also built out a recruitment plan that utilized our volunteers, which resulted in more new members than had previously been recruited during the past 10-plus years. We are a small association, so being able to move the needle in all three of these areas produces significant results.

