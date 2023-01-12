Startup Stories: Diversifying the Electric Vehicle Industry

Starting point. With exponential growth projected for the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the next 10 years and beyond, five industry leaders wanted to ensure that Black people have a fair opportunity to contribute to initiatives and innovation in electric vehicle arenas.

Blacks in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Launch: September 2022 Website: http://bevitrade.org/

Blacks in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (BEVI) was launched in September 2022 with the goal of advancing the equitable, inclusive, and sustainable presence of Black suppliers in the global EV infrastructure marketplace.

Early work. The first trade association of its kind will align African American-owned and -operated companies specializing in the manufacturing, installation, maintenance, repair, diagnostics, resell, and distribution of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). BEVI also wants to break down barriers and create inclusive pathways for people of color to become a part of the industry and have access to quality jobs and resources.

Next steps. In addition to making Black-owned EVSE companies more centralized and procurable to key trade stakeholders, BEVI will also host conferences, forums, and fireside chat discussions moving forward. Topics will include advocacy and policy making, contract procurement, partnerships, and community outreach.

(kynny/iStock/Getty Images)