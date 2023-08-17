Startup Stories: Commercial Construction Sustainability Association

Starting point. With the commercial construction industry, along with its “built environment,” generating nearly 40 percent of the world’s carbon emissions and facing challenges when it comes to ESG (environmental, social, and governance), a group of construction executive decided to launch a national association dedicated to the industry’s sustainability activities.

Launch: March 2023 Leadership: Bob Dallas, Founder and CEO Website: https://www.ccsassn.org/

The Commercial Construction Sustainability Association (CCSA) plans to act as a single place where architects, contractors, engineers, banks and financiers, manufacturers, building supply companies, and numerous related service companies can come to discuss, research, and discover who’s doing what when it comes to sustainability and ESG (environmental, social, and governance).

Early work. To start, the group will track and report on sustainable building projects in the commercial and industrial space, so other members can consider using the specific features in their next building project. In addition, CCSA will report on new energy-saving products and technologies, allowing members to gain access to valuable information.

“We do not see our role as that of an enforcer, but rather that of an informer, so everyone can profit from each other’s designs and structures,” said Founder and CEO Bob Dallas in a press release. “We expect to work with other associations and councils to help extend their efforts. Sustainability works better when we work together.”

Next steps. The association is looking to form committees on each of the subjects of ESG. They will include sustainable building materials and products, lowering carbon emissions in the built environment, improvements in water treatment and heating and cooling, and workforce development.

CCSA also plans to launch a quarterly magazine called Sustainability in Commercial Construction, as well as a buyer’s guide and membership directory.

(WangAnQi/iStock)