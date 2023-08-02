Meetings
Think Bold With Your Booking Strategy: An Event Planner’s POV
John Hawkins, director of conventions and operations, chose Puerto Rico for the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting, and attendees loved it. Hawkins and Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, discuss how choosing a new location can pay off.
Discover Puerto Rico is the official destination marketing organization for Puerto Rico. Its mission is to bring prosperity to Puerto Rico by collaboratively positioning the diverse and unique island as a premier destination for leisure, business, and events. Its vision is to become a transformational, results-oriented, and innovative organization, powering sustainable economic growth. To learn more, visit discoverpuertorico.com.