Startup Stories: Middle East Paints and Coatings Association

Starting point. After receiving the necessary government approvals, the Middle East Paints and Coatings Association launched in Dubai in July 2023. Its goal: to champion the industry and serve as its voice.

“There is no shortage of paints and coatings expertise in our region of the world, and MEPCA will play an instrumental role in taking forward our future success,” said Abubaker Sheibani, the inaugural chairman of MEPCA, in a press release announcing the group’s launch.

Early work. MEPCA’s work will focus on paints and coatings in all segments: adhesives and sealants, automotive refinish, coil, architectural/decorative, general industrial and OEM, marine, packaging and containers, powder, transportation, machinery, and wood.

Next steps. As the voice of the industry, MEPCA will also engage with industry stakeholders to facilitate their connection, share knowledge, improve business conditions, and contribute to the international dialogue.

Middle East Paints and Coatings Association Launch: July 2023 Leadership: Abubaker Sheibani, Chairman Website: https://www.mepca.net/

“We will work closely with regulators, producers, and industry experts to ensure our growth, continued business success, and the long-term sustainable development of our industry, starting a new era of cooperation,” said Sheibani. “I am thrilled and proud to be its founding Chairman as we embark on this next stage of our journey.”

(Photoboyko/iStock)