What Associations Need to Know About the Executive Order on AI

On October 30, President Biden issued an executive order on artificial intelligence to establish new standards for safe, secure, and trustworthy AI. Though most of the provisions don’t apply to the private sector, the EO should be a signal for associations to evaluate how they can take an active approach to advance ethical AI use.

“We know Congress is looking to regulate AI, so there’s a good chance these provisions will apply to associations soon,” said Russell Harrison, managing director of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers-USA (IEEE). “AI is an incredible tool for any group in the business of bringing people together, which is what associations are all about.”

AI and related technologies—like robotic process automation and machine learning—have been used in a wide range of technological solutions for years. Many associations are already using AI in email marketing, generating content for meetings, and creating more efficient operations.

However, as AI advances, so does the potential for bad actors to take advantage of it. That’s why associations need to stay prepared and ahead of the curve.

How to Stay Prepared

According to Harrison, associations should add AI to their normal regulatory compliance programs to stay on top of upcoming regulations and train their IT teams on how to implement best practices around AI.

He added that associations should investigate also watermarking and validation technologies for the same reason that President Biden ordered the government to develop plans for using authentication technologies in his executive order.

“Watermark technology builds trust by authenticating the validity of your online products and content,” he said. “Helping customers verify the legitimacy of your online content builds the trust that associations need to succeed in an environment where trust will become increasingly important. Associations should be proactive in using the technology now, rather than waiting for Congress to act.”

According to IEEE Computer Society Executive Director Melissa Russell, ensuring safe and ethical AI practices in your association means asking the right questions. For example, do you fact-check your AI-generated content? Did you develop a policy that helps ensure your organization applies fair use to any AI technology?

“In addition, when associations use solutions that incorporate AI, they’re often relying on their vendor partners,” she said. “Those partners need to be on top of the technology they’re offering, developments in both the political and technological space, and how shifts will impact their customers.”

She also recommends that associations have an open line of communication with vendors, so that as regulatory compliance topics emerge, they have a knowledgeable partner to address any concerns.

How to Stay Ahead

According to Harrison, associations should not only ensure organizational compliance of ethical AI practices but also take a proactive approach to AI technologies.

“Associations need to make sure they’re part of the conversation about AI,” he said. “You can’t sit back and wait for someone else to figure it out.”

When hiring new staff, Russell recommends seeking out candidates with a background in or knowledge of AI technologies.

“The executive order has a provision about government hiring practices and accelerating the rapid hiring of AI professionals,” she said. “I think that’s relevant for associations too. AI is an area where you’ll need experts and experienced staff. Organizations will need to look at their hiring practices and consider what kinds of roles they need on staff.”

Having staff who understand AI can help associations use this technology ethically to advance their mission and goals.

“Associations should view AI like cybersecurity,” Harrison said. “It’s something that you need to do, you need to know what you’re doing, and you may need help to do it right.”

[Parradee Kietsirikul/ISTOCK]