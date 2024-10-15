Associations in Action: Hurricane Response

In the wake of two powerful recent hurricanes that have struck Southern states, Helene and Milton, associations have been contributing their resources and expertise to recovery efforts. Below is a sampling of some of their activities.

The American Library Association announced that it is coordinating with library associations in the affected states. It is also collection donations for its ALA Disaster Relief Fund, established to support damaged or destroyed libraries. “Libraries are not just buildings; they are vital community institutions that provide refuge, distribute essential resources, and connect individuals to the information they need to navigate crises,” the ALA executive board said in a statement regarding Helene.

Helene caused serious damage to the Marion, N.C., facility of Baxter International, the nation’s largest manufacturer of IV and dialysis solutions. As a result of the supply-chain disruption caused by the damage, the American Hospital Association has pressed the White House to take emergency action, making short-term regulatory changes to address shortages. “The AHA invites the White House and agency experts to join us in a forum to communicate directly with our hospitals and health systems so that we can inform each other in real time on the status of the situation while we work together to mitigate the impact on patients,” AHA president CEO Richard J. Pollack wrote in an Oct. 7 letter to President Joe Biden.

An estimated 75 percent of this year’s pecan crop has been destroyed by the storms.

The American Bankers Association has donated $50,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund, and $50,000 each to two relief funds established by Tennessee and North Carolina bankers associations. It is also tracking activities by member banks to assist people affected by the disasters.

The National Association of Home Builders maintains a dedicated page of resources for home builders regarding disaster preparation, safety, and recovery. It is also tracking efforts by state associations regarding relief funds and recovery efforts.

Georgia pecan farmers were severely affected by the storms, destroying an estimated 75 percent of this year’s crop. The Georgia Pecan Growers Association is selling T-shirts and otherwise soliciting donations for a hurricane relief fund.

The American Dental Association points members to relief funds in Florida and Tennessee that are dedicated to support dentists whose lives and practices were affected by the hurricanes. Similarly, the National Auto Auctioneers Association is gathering funds for a foundation dedicated to members who need emergency financial support, as is the Association of Flight Attendants through its AFA Relief Fund.

The American Financial Services Association has created a raffle for members, with all donations given to the American Red Cross. Winners of the raffle will receive free registration to a future AFSA conference of their choice.

In addition to collecting financial donations, the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is also gathering fencing materials for cattle ranchers affected by the storms.

The Humane Society of the United States is providing emergency veterinary services through its Animal Rescue Team, as well as providing pet food and supplies; in advance of Milton’s landfall, HSUS helped coordinate the transport of 60 shelter animals from Tampa-area rescues.

