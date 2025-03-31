How to Plan for Your Association’s Digital Transformation

Is your association planning to adopt new technology or software? If so, you are planning your organization’s digital transformation.

Your digital transformation will look different from those of other associations and member-based organizations. However, the core theory is the same: A digital transformation occurs when you switch your technology and adopt digital processes.

What is digital transformation for associations?

According to Gartner, digital transformation is the “process of exploiting digital technologies and supporting capabilities to create a robust new business model.” IBM states digital transformation is a “strategic initiative that incorporates digital technology across all areas of an organization.”

Angel Baltimore, SVP, information technology at The National Apartment Association (NAA), said digital transformation is “a systemic digital quest that leverages people, processes, and technology to modernize, innovate, and streamline an organization to achieve true transformation.”

How might digital transformation practically look for an association? Here are some ideas:

Integrated websites and technology systems

Business intelligence tools

Overall process improvement

Member-centric architecture

Enhanced technology engagement and capabilities

Three Core Components of the Digital Transformation Process

As your association plans for its digital transformation, you’ll want to consider how the process will impact your entire organization. “As a technology leader,” said Baltimore, “we need to be accountable, building that roadmap for after the product launches. We can do so by sharing our expectations with staff and members, building trust through transparency, which is crucial in the digital transformation process.”



Going into your digital transformation, it’s vital to understand there are three crucial components of any digital transformation:

The people.

This group represents those at your association impacting the culture and driving innovation and decision-making. Be sure to involve this group in organizational training, the review process, your latest goals, policies, and more.

The technology.

Your technology encompasses the key systems and tools supporting your association’s processes and efforts. As you seek new technology in your digital transformation, look for best-in-class systems to prioritize your data and secure your records.

The process.

Your association’s process is the systematic approach you take to structure and streamline your operations. As you prepare for your digital transformation, consider key processes like data privacy, change management, communications, data collection, marketing, contact review, and more.

Seven Tips to Plan for Your Association’s Digital Transformation

Now that you understand the fundamentals that go into the digital transformation process, you’re better prepared to plan for your organization’s digital transformation. Perhaps the most important thing to realize about digital transformation is that it takes time. It won’t be over in a month. The digital transformation process likely won’t even be over in a year. But the process itself is very much worth it.



“As you put your processes together, it can be overwhelming from a leadership and staff perspective,” said Baltimore. “As technology leaders, we need to get out of our offices, get to know the staff, and build internal and external relationships. When you make yourself available to others, you’ll better understand your organization and where they want to go.”



Follow these seven steps to begin planning your digital transformation process:

Develop your strategy.

Begin by documenting your association’s plan of action to achieve its digital transformation.

Create your framework.

Next, identify and document your organization’s infrastructure for the digital transformation process.

Define your rules.

You’ll want to reinforce your workplace values to identify leadership and staff rules for engaging in your digital transformation.

Identify your goals.

Work with your team to identify key tactics for implementation based on your association’s objectives.

Design your roadmap.

Determine and prioritize which projects support your organization’s digital transformation process.

Execute and assess.

Be sure to work with your team to identify your KPIs and measure your progress toward innovation, automation, and scale.

Communicate with your technology partner.

Throughout your digital transformation process, it’s crucial to communicate with your technology vendor to ensure your association is getting the service it needs and you’re hitting all your goals.

“When it comes to NAA’s relationship with Nimble AMS, we’re all in this together,” said Baltimore. “You need to develop a good working relationship with your technology partner.”

Learn More Tips to Plan for Your Association’s Digital Transformation

Preparing for your association’s digital transformation takes time, but it’s well worth the effort. For even more strategies to guide your planning, watch our on-demand webinar today!