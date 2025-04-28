Leading the Way in Learning: Modern Strategies for Associations

As digital learning offerings continue to expand, associations must position themselves as premier providers of structured, expert-led education.

The Classroom Is Everywhere

Modern day learning happens anytime, anywhere. Your members have endless ways to acquire knowledge — whether it’s through videos, podcasts, online courses, newsletters, or even social media. This shift in how professionals consume education means associations must adapt to remain the go-to source for learning. A strong learning strategy isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s essential for member engagement, retention, and revenue growth.

The Evolving Learning Ecosystem

Platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn Learning, and Coursera have made knowledge widely accessible. LinkedIn Learning offers tens of thousands of courses and leverages user data — built off information shared in LinkedIn profiles, posts, and contact lists — to offer learners personalized learning plans with courses tailored to their goals.

Despite the popularity of these platforms, associations still hold a competitive edge. The 2024 State of Association Member Experience Report by Forj found that while professionals seek learning from multiple sources, less than 10 percent turn to LinkedIn Learning for formal education. Instead, members looking to education providers outside of their association turn to:

Conferences and events (19.7 percent)

Online courses outside associations (19.3 percent)

Employer-provided training (18.3 percent)

Other associations (9.0 percent)

This data highlights an important advantage associations hold over platforms like LinkedIn Learning: trust. Members turn to their associations not just for content but for credible, community-driven learning led by experts they know and respect. Unlike the unknown presenters on other platforms, association courses feature highly regarded subject matter experts vetted by their trusted peers.

However, to maintain their advantage, associations must be strategic about both content and technology. While LinkedIn Learning offers a vast course library and personalized learning paths, associations can stay competitive by using data-driven insights to develop high-impact courses on the most in-demand topics in their field. This makes it essential to have a technology partner that not only provides robust data but also translates it into clear, actionable insights. With the right tools and engagement strategy, associations can leverage their trust advantage to deliver meaningful learning experiences — without needing a massive course catalog.

The Rise of AI in Education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping how professionals learn. AI-powered tools allow learners to find answers quickly, personalize learning experiences, and automate content delivery. Forj’s survey of over 1,000 association members found that while AI-generated content is often met with skepticism, 91 percent trust AI-assisted content when reviewed by a human expert.

This presents a scalable way for associations to expand learning programs — but it requires thoughtful implementation. A strategic LMS partner with AI capabilities can help associations:

Automate content recommendations based on learner behavior

Streamline course development while maintaining expert oversight

Guide learning departments to the most valuable topics by analyzing data from course evaluations, discussion posts, and frequently asked questions

Enhance personalization (without sacrificing credibility) by offering features that can rival the personalized learning found on LinkedIn Learning and other well-known online course providers

Associations can scale high-quality, engaging learning experiences by combining AI-driven efficiency with expert validation.

Designing Effective Learning Experiences

To maintain relevance, associations must embrace modern, engaging education strategies.

1. Blended Learning for Maximum Flexibility

Blended learning — combining live, instructor-led sessions with self-paced modules — offers the best of both worlds. The 2024 State of MX Report found that blended learning is the preferred format among members, as it integrates structured courses with interactive engagement.

Associations excel at hosting professional conferences, making blended learning a natural fit. Just like a conference session, blended learning combines formal instruction with peer collaboration, allowing members to learn from experts while connecting and exchanging insights with peers — and expanding their networks in the process. Best practices include:

Offering live Q&A sessions alongside on-demand courses

Using webinars and virtual events to complement self-paced modules

Building collaborative and interactive activities into courses

Implementing microlearning — short, digestible lessons that fit into busy schedules

A case study from Forj’s e-book, The Business of Learning, highlights how the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine (AAIM) successfully launched a blended learning program to support professional development. By integrating structured courses with live sessions, AAIM exceeded its registration target by 8X.

2. Community-Driven Learning: Peer-to-Peer Connection

Associations have a unique advantage over traditional e-learning platforms: community. Research shows that members value learning from peers as much as they value formal instruction. Associations can foster engagement by:

Hosting online forums tied to course topics

Encouraging peer-to-peer discussions in virtual classrooms

Creating mentorship programs that connect learners with industry leaders

A community-powered LMS ensures that learning isn’t just transactional — it’s interactive and relationship-driven.

3. Leveraging Subject Matter Experts for Credibility

As highlighted earlier, associations have direct access to industry experts — a major differentiator from generic e-learning platforms. Many experts are willing to volunteer their time or work for modest stipends, driven by their commitment to advancing the field and the recognition they gain through their association. Members are naturally drawn to learning opportunities that connect them with respected experts in their field, making having trusted leaders in courses, webinars, and Q&A sessions central to the trust advantage of association education.

AAIM’s successful learning model, for example, featured member volunteers who contributed to content creation, ensuring other members knew that recognized experts were involved in the development of their courses.

Associations can replicate this by:

Featuring pictures and profiles of the volunteer presenters on course information pages members view when considering whether to register for a course

Having recognized course directors record short promotional videos for courses

Incorporating opportunities to interact with the experts — such as live Q&A sessions and discussion boards — into blended learning courses

Positioning the association — and its member experts — as the authoritative source for industry learning will help members find greater value in association-led programs.

Using Data to Continuously Improve

Learning is constantly evolving, and what works today may not work tomorrow. Associations must be agile and data-driven in their learning strategies to keep education relevant and valuable.

Key metrics to track include:

Course completion rates — are members finishing what they start?

— are members finishing what they start? Engagement levels — are learners actively participating in discussions and activities?

— are learners actively participating in discussions and activities? Learning outcomes — are members gaining new skills, certifications, or career advancements?

— are members gaining new skills, certifications, or career advancements? Trends in course evaluations — How are members rating the quality of courses? What topics do learners say should be covered on evaluations and surveys?

To refine their learning programs, associations should leverage LMS analytics, learner surveys, and industry trends. Analyzing course participation, content performance, and feedback can help identify gaps, uncover emerging needs, and guide future curriculum development.

When they continuously evaluate their learning strategies, associations can ensure their programs remain engaging, impactful, and aligned with member expectations.

The Business of Learning: A Revenue Opportunity

Beyond engagement, education is a powerful revenue driver. Associations that develop a strategic online learning business can:

Increase non-dues revenue through diversified pricing models

through diversified pricing models Expand their audience by reaching global learners online

by reaching global learners online Enhance member retention with high-value, career-advancing programs

Choosing the right pricing strategy is key to maximizing revenue while delivering value. Associations can consider:

Subscription-Based Models — Offer members ongoing access to a library of courses for a recurring fee, creating predictable revenue streams .

— Offer members ongoing access to a library of courses for a recurring fee, creating . Pay-Per-Course Pricing — Charge members for individual courses, allowing flexibility for those who prefer one-time investments in their education.

— Charge members for individual courses, allowing flexibility for those who prefer one-time investments in their education. Tiered Pricing Structures — Provide different levels of access, from basic course materials to premium content, mentorship, or live sessions.

— Provide different levels of access, from basic course materials to premium content, mentorship, or live sessions. Bulk Purchase Options — Offer corporate packages or group pricing for organizations that want to enroll multiple employees.

Associations should adopt a product development mindset to create a more sustainable business model that not only meets members’ learning needs but also drives long-term financial growth.

The Future of Learning: Meeting Member Expectations

The future of learning is personalized, accessible, and community-driven. Associations must rise to meet evolving member expectations by:

Embracing blended learning for flexibility

Leveraging AI to scale and personalize education

Building peer-driven learning communities

Using data to refine and improve content

Adopting a product development mindset for a more sustainable revenue model

Adapting to these shifts will empower associations to solidify their position as the trusted source for professional education, ensuring long-term member engagement and growth.