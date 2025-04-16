Meet Where the Views are Rocky and the Logistics Are Smooth

Sure, that one meeting should’ve been an email, but your next big meeting can be an experience. Planning your upcoming event in that same old spot will likely produce the same old results. So why not try a burgeoning hub for the aviation, aerospace, biotech, and medical industries that also happens to be a Cvent Top 30 Meeting Destination?

Part of the Front Range Urban Corridor, Aurora is home to culturally robust restaurants, festivals, attractions, and a thriving art scene. Combine that with its limitless outdoor recreation spaces, and you have an exceptional event destination. Even the corporate wet blankets in the group will come alive here.

Innovation Abounds in Aurora

The official gateway to the Rockies, this city gives you access to everything that matters, especially ideal venues. And speaking of venues, Aurora made room for all the meetings. Like, over a million square feet of space, in fact.

That million includes:

IACC-certified conference centers and top-rated hotels

75 unique off-sites (such as breweries, dance halls, and rooftop decks)

Colorado’s largest hotel and convention center, Gaylord Rockies Resort

113 parks, 98 miles of trails, and 8,000 acres of open land

Imagine all of that, with a 13-minute commute to the Denver International Airport. If you want the amenities of a big city but also a whole lot more breathing room, plan your event in a place where the mountain views invigorate your attendees’ spirits.

It’s Always Bigger and Better at Gaylord Rockies

“The average hotel renovates every seven to 10 years, but we are adding more spaces for group and leisure customers only five years after opening our doors,” said Suzy Hart, general manager of the Gaylord Rockies Resort. The resort recently unveiled Embers Lodge Bar, a 360-degree wraparound bar with space for 248 guests, unparalleled Rocky Mountain vistas, two grand fireplaces, and a menu that serves up gourmet appetizers and craft cocktails.

You’ll find another resort debut at the Fortunate Prospector, an authentic English pub that seats 134 guests, contains a 10-draught beer tower, and honors the city’s rich mining history. Old Hickory Steakhouse was recently redesigned and expanded to include a 9,000 square-foot event space, while Mountain View Pavilion provides 12,118 square feet of indoor event and pre-function space, 14,000 square feet of outdoor terraces and patios, and 15,000 square feet of turfed lawn areas.

Gaylord’s new restaurant Garden + Grain uses sustainable practices while supporting local farmers and prioritizing gluten-free, vegetarian, keto, low-carb, and vegan options to accommodate every guest.

Taste and See

No one can iterate on an empty stomach. Savor nationally recognized dishes from six different continents, all in one five-mile stretch. Find James Beard Award winners amid Aurora’s 400 independently owned and operated restaurants. Make time for break time. Sit and sip at over 15 microbreweries in the area, where the famed beers and experimental flavors that make Colorado the nation’s craft beer capital originate.

Make a Scene

Brainstorming takes on a whole new meaning when you’re surrounded by multicultural artistry. There are mural tours, immersive festivals, live theater performances, Colorado’s premier digital gallery, nine districts of free public installations — and that’s only a start to the art.

You can find it all in Colorado’s most diverse city. Whether you need a first-class conference center or country-western dance hall, Aurora has the venue that aligns your event with your goals. For hosting conventions that are anything but conventional, there’s only one place to look.

Let’s Meet

Meetings in Aurora have ranged from five to 10,000 guests. Our Destination Services team works alongside you as well as local businesses to develop customized plans for meetings, conventions, and events of every size and vibe. Elevate your event game. Find your next event-planning partners right here. Because you’ll always be the main event to us.