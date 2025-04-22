Savannah Celebrates Newly Expanded Convention Center

Savannah, your favorite Southern city, is unveiling a key milestone in its growth with the completion of the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center. This development further establishes Savannah as a prime destination for meetings, conventions, and exhibitions, offering state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced amenities designed to elevate every event experience.

The newly expanded center now boasts an impressive 660,000 square feet of space, creating a dynamic and versatile venue for a wide range of gatherings. The 200,000 square-foot exhibit hall provides ample room for trade shows and large-scale events, ensuring a more engaging and interactive experience for attendees.

Hospitality Meets Innovation

For more intimate and upscale occasions, the center features two grand ballrooms: a 25,000 square-foot space ideal for galas and conferences, and a 40,000 square-foot ballroom that accommodates the largest of events with ease. Additionally, the expansion includes 28 versatile meeting rooms, catering for groups of all sizes, and four executive boardrooms equipped with cutting-edge technology and amenities for high-level discussions and meetings.

The 367-seat auditorium offers a modern space with excellent acoustics and visibility, making it the perfect setting for keynote speeches and performances. Beyond meeting spaces, the expansion prioritizes convenience, with the center connected to 403 hotel rooms, allowing guests to seamlessly transition between their accommodations and the convention center. A new 900-space parking garage further enhances accessibility, eliminating the guesswork from parking concerns for event attendees.

A standout feature of the expanded facility is the 58-foot hangar door, which opens up exciting possibilities for outdoor events, receptions, and performances. This innovative addition sets the Savannah Convention Center apart, offering unique opportunities to create unforgettable experiences.

A Successful Launch Event

The expansion was celebrated in grand style with the Nike Savannah Showdown, the premier indoor volleyball event that marked the first major gathering in the newly upgraded space. The event’s success underscores the center’s capabilities in hosting large-scale, high-profile events with precision and excellence.

“The Savannah Convention Center knocked the ball out of the park with their expansion. The building and amenities are beautiful and well thought out. What a way to celebrate the Savannah Convention Center’s 25th anniversary with the opening of the new expansion! We found our overall experience to be top notch. It was easy to plan our event, and the execution was flawless. The Convention Center staff and departments have a great synergy and made partnering with them a really great experience.”

– Beth Linebarger and Jen Joseph, Nike Savannah Showdown

With its enhanced facilities and modern amenities, the Savannah Convention Center is poised to attract an even wider variety of events, boosting Savannah’s cultural and economic growth. Event planners looking for an exceptional venue should act fast to secure their spot.

Visit Savannah invites you to discover why this premier facility is the future of meetings and events. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center!