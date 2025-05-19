A Breath of Fresh Air: How Indy is Redefining the Event Experience With Green Space

Imagine stepping out of a breakout session and into a tree-lined promenade, the buzz of downtown giving way to open air, skyline views, and spontaneous connection. In Indy, this isn’t just possible — it’s the new standard.

Outdoor Spaces Elevate the Event Experience

As the city undergoes a $3 billion wave of tourism-related development, it’s doing something rare: placing green space at the center of the convention experience. Here, fresh air and flexibility aren’t just amenities — they’re built into the meeting design.

Nowhere is this more evident than Georgia Street, already known for Super Bowl activations and Final Four fan energy. It’s being completely reimagined into a park-like pedestrian plaza closed to vehicular traffic, creating a seamless, landscaped connection between the front steps of the Indiana Convention Center and the new 800-room Signia by Hilton. This redesigned stretch will offer built-in infrastructure for staging events, hosting receptions, or giving attendees space to recharge — all just steps from the show floor. Both the Georgia Street Redevelopment and the Signia by Hilton are scheduled to open in 2026.

Expanding Flexible Environments and Riverfront Trails

Just west, the White River State Park expansion is adding 15 acres of flexible green space and riverfront trails to downtown. Anchored by a dramatic event venue built inside a repurposed industrial structure, this space combines skyline views, limestone seating steps, and an organic connection to the river — creating a one-of-a-kind backdrop for off-site events, outdoor sessions, or evening receptions under the stars.

And it’s all connected by Indy’s expansive, ever-growing trail network. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is expanding westward via the new Henry Street Bridge, while the B&O Trail is linking downtown to Speedway, and the Nickel Plate Trail heads northeast toward Fishers and Noblesville. For attendees, it means effortless movement — from sessions to strolls, keynotes to kick-back moments — with the city as their playground.

Think “Outside” the Box to Set Events Apart

In Indy, outdoor space isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s a core part of the convention experience.

Explore how your next event can thrive in the open air at VisitIndy.com/meet.