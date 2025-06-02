Is Your Association Ready for AI? A Strategic Roadmap for Sustainable Innovation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept — it’s a practical tool already transforming industries. From autonomous transportation to personalized education, AI is accelerating innovation. For associations, the question is not if AI will impact your organization, but how, when, and whether you’re ready.

Associations sit at the intersection of knowledge, community, and credentialing, serving professionals across sectors already being reshaped by AI. This positions associations as both benefactors and enablers of AI advancement. But meaningful adoption requires more than experimenting with tools. It demands alignment with your mission, a structured approach, and a culture of continuous learning and agility.

At Bostrom, we’ve developed an AI Readiness Guide for associations based on our own internal experience building a cross-functional AI Council, developing policies, and piloting use cases. Here’s how associations can approach AI not just as a technology, but as a strategic lever for efficiency, engagement, and leadership.

Start With Purpose

Before exploring tools, refocus on your association’s why. What problems are you solving? What outcomes matter most to your members? AI can be a distraction if not aligned to mission-critical goals. Anchor use cases in your strategic plan and track them alongside key performance indicators (KPIs) to stay intentional.

“Keep the AI technical debt at a minimum and keep the learning within the organization by building an AI expertise organizational structure designed for knowledge transfer and problem solving”

Step 1: Build an AI Council or Center of Excellence (CoE)

For AI to take root, it must have ownership. Whether you call it an AI Council or CoE, the goal is the same: Assemble a cross-functional team empowered to drive AI strategy. At Bostrom, our AI Council leads:

Development of use-case scenarios

Creation of governance models

Cross-team collaboration

Staff training

Impact monitoring

Having a structured team ensures AI doesn’t evolve in silos or without oversight. It also builds internal capacity and reduces long-term “technical debt.”

Step 2: Establish Guiding Principles and Policies

Trust and transparency are essential. One of the AI Council’s first tasks is to establish guiding principles rooted in ethical use, data governance, and member protection.

At Bostrom, we adapted existing frameworks to define our “Guiding Principles for AI Use,” addressing:

Data collection & use

Bias mitigation

Human oversight

Risk management

Client responsibility

These principles informed our policies and processes — from tool assessment to staff education — ensuring alignment with our values and member expectations.

Step 3: Identify Use-Case Scenarios

Use cases should start with member needs and staff pain points. AI is most effective when it augments human expertise. Look for inflection points across the member journey — areas like onboarding or renewals — where AI can create smarter, faster engagement. Gartner’s AI Maturity Model allows you to assess where you are on the spectrum of effective AI use to move from awareness to transformational usage.

Ask your AI Council to gather use cases across departments and prioritize those that deliver strategic value.

Step 4: Foster a Culture of Innovation and Digital Fluency

Digital skills will be the most in-demand capabilities by 2030. That puts associations at a critical juncture: Your team must evolve with your tools.

Start by evaluating your team’s Digital IQ — their comfort and capability with digital tech. Close gaps through training, hiring for curiosity and adaptability, and encouraging experimentation.

At Bostrom, we’ve:

Hosted AI workshops

Encouraged pilots using generative AI

Rewarded small-scale experimentation

This has helped shape a team culture that’s open to change and eager to lead in a shifting landscape.

Step 5: Scale and Monitor Responsibly

Scaling AI requires sustainable infrastructure and long-term accountability. Start by reviewing your systems, identifying data gaps, and ensuring interoperability.

You’ll also need governance models to evaluate:

Ethical risks and privacy

Tool performance and transparency

Compliance and member impact

Monitor AI performance like any core function. Track KPIs such as speed, accuracy, and relevance. And always center human oversight.

Empowering the Future of Associations

As AI becomes embedded in member industries, associations have a vital opportunity: to lead. That means using AI to operate smarter and deliver value faster — and helping members navigate AI’s implications in their work.

At Bostrom, we believe associations must embrace AI not as a tech trend, but a strategic imperative. With the right structures, policies, and people in place, associations can unlock efficiency, engagement, and impact — while staying true to their missions.

AI won’t replace the human element that makes associations thrive. But it will reshape how we serve, connect, and lead. And with the right plan, your association will be ready.

[istock/Just_Super]