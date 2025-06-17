Report: Associations Anxious to Preserve Membership Growth

Association membership has held steady in the past year, according to a new report, but many organizations remain anxious around their value proposition, innovation, and AI.

Those findings come from Marketing General Incorporated’s 2025 Membership Marketing Benchmarking Report, released last week. The report, now in its 17th year, is based on a survey of more than 500 association professionals, conducted in January and February this eyar.

According to the survey, associations are performing healthily overall, with 45 percent of respondents saying membership increased in the past year, and 26 percent reporting a decline—in line with surveys in recent years. But respondents are concerned about whether their value proposition resonates. “This year’s data reveal that only 11% of respondents believe their association offers a very compelling value proposition, which is a slight drop from 13% cited in the previous two reports,” the report says.

The reasons for that concern vary, with 39 percent citing “diverse membership/diverse member needs” and 38 percent pointing to “an inability to effectively articulate the association’s value proposition.” However, more associations than in past surveys say they’re better able to communicate value, and have also increased member benefits.

Associations have generally improved at bringing younger members into the fold, according to the report, with the percentage of millennial members increasing from 21 percent in 2020 to 25 percent today, and gen Z membership steady at 11 percent. But with the percentage of Baby Boomers rapidly decreasing—now at 27 percent compared to 32 percent in 2023—associations are under pressure to do more to attract younger members.

According to the report, around half of associations have some kind of program attracting students or young professionals. The report points to a sharp divide between individual membership and trade organizations: While only 20 percent of individual membership associations say they have no programs to attract “students, young professionals, or career changers,” 48 percent of trade groups say they lack such programs.

Unsurprisingly, the report found that the use of AI for marketing in associations is increasing: 18 percent say they are currently using it, up from 11 percent last year; 13 percent are in the process of implementing it, up from 7 percent last year. That means fewer organizations are on the fence around AI, and those using it are comfortable around using it for content generation.

But roadblocks around AI adoption remain. Nearly half (47 percent) say that lack of staff expertise or bandwidth around using AI has limited its use, while 30 percent cite privacy and security issues, with 20 percent citing ethical concerns.

Survey participants were asked about what trends they saw impacting their association in the next three to five years, and their concerns focused on shifts in technology and workforce.

“Associations must embrace data-driven personalization, engagement scoring, and AI-powered efficiencies to meet members where they are,” the report says. “The growing demand for flexible, hybrid learning and networking experiences will reshape events and educational offerings. Meanwhile, financial pressures, industry consolidation, and societal polarization pose challenges, necessitating innovative membership strategies and a stronger focus on human connection.”