New Developments Make Sioux Falls a Destination for Associations

Sioux Falls has seen a wave of new developments in the last year that’s catching the attention of association professionals — and with more developments on the horizon, this Midwestern gem is poised to make an even bigger splash in the meetings industry.

New Airport Parking Ramp and Future Expansion

Toward the end of 2024, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport opened the gates to its new four-level parking ramp, adding nearly 1,000 parking spaces and a skywalk leading directly to the main entry of the airport for an even more seamless travel experience.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is also working to secure funding to add five new gates along with an expansion of the terminal, bringing new direct flights to destinations around the country. After setting passenger records in nine of the last 12 years, the potential expansion would enhance the travel experience for both the city’s residents and visitors.

New and Renovated Hotels in Downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls welcomed Canopy by Hilton to its downtown landscape at The Steel District in late 2024. Canopy is a lifestyle brand of hotels from Hilton, with fewer than 50 of these boutique properties in the world. Throughout the hotel, you will see art in both the guest rooms and public spaces that reflects the area and the city’s roots. This seven-story Canopy by Hilton features 216 guest rooms, over 16,000 square feet of meeting space, an on-site restaurant, and several more eateries attached to the property.

Nearby, the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown is undergoing an extensive renovation to become The Catlin, with completion projected by the end of 2025. The Catlin will be part of the Hilton’s independent hotel group called Tapestry and feature over 9,000 square feet of space, including ballroom space and rooms for breakout sessions. Guests can also enjoy renovated guest rooms and an expansive patio with scenic views of the Big Sioux River.

Jacobson Plaza and Levitt at the Falls Expansion

Construction is in its final phase at Jacobson Plaza at The Falls, which will feature an ice-skating ribbon, café, all-inclusive playground, splash pad, and dog park — perfect for attendees to bring the family and extend their trip. Spearheaded by donations from generous local families and organizations, Jacobson Plaza will be a focal point for year-round entertainment just steps away from the city’s namesake, Falls Park, and Levitt at the Falls, which holds 50 free outdoor concerts each summer. The Levitt offers lawn chairs for a small fee for those attending a meeting or conference in Sioux Falls.

Speaking of Levitt at the Falls, a $4.5 million expansion is underway to add a smaller second stage on the back of the venue, along with a multipurpose room for activities such as camps. The expansion will also include space on-site for administration offices and storage, with an estimated completion in fall 2026.

Cherapa Place

Just a few blocks away from The Steel District and Jacobson Plaza is another new development, Cherapa Place. Three new buildings were recently added to this vibrant urban neighborhood on the east bank of the Big Sioux River. The expansive campus features 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and more convenient parking than you’ll find anywhere else downtown.

Connecting Over Food

The most meaningful connections are made while sharing a meal. Whether that means catching up with a colleague or discussing strategies with a potential new client, Sioux Falls has a breadth of both new restaurants and mainstays. Chefs like Marcella Salas of BibiSol and Chris Hanmer of CH Patisserie — both of whom were named James Beard Award semifinalists earlier this year — are putting out incredible dishes with their own unique touch.

Sioux Falls is no longer just a flyover state; it’s a destination with momentum that both planners and leisure travelers are seeking out. With venues, activities, and events that are always buzzing with excitement, Sioux Falls is a city to be added to your list for consideration.

Visit experiencesiouxfalls.com/meetings to learn more about planning your event in Sioux Falls. For more information, please contact Director of Sales Allyson Kasch at allyson@experiencesiouxfalls.com.