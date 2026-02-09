The Right Fit Is in Your Future

Omaha is growing rapidly, and so is its desire to be a tourism destination. Omaha is positioning itself as a more attractive spot for large conventions and events. This ambitious effort gained momentum after city voters approved a major funding initiative in November 2024. The $200 million investment will go toward an extensive addition and renovation of CHI Health Center Omaha’s convention center. The Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau booked $46 million worth of future convention business, as last reported in 2023. An expansion of the convention center allows the bureau an opportunity to capitalize on that demand.

Known for the birthplace of the Reuben Sandwich, Henry Doorly Zoo, and hosting the Men’s College World Series every summer, Omaha wants to show off and welcome event-goers to our beloved city. Roughly 85 percent of those who attend conventions are coming from out of town. As the city expands, it aims to capture a larger slice of the competitive convention market. This move is part of Omaha’s broader efforts to establish itself as a key player in the national tourism and event space industry.

Key Expansion Features

The planned expansion will add 90,000 square feet to the convention center with new, state-of-the-art facilities. This will include 25 additional meeting rooms, bringing the total to 41, significantly boosting Omaha’s ability to host high-profile events. The two-level addition will feature expansive glass windows and modern design elements that showcase stunning views of the Missouri River and Omaha’s RiverFront. The expansion is occurring on the meeting room level. This is to ensure the loading docks below stay accessible. It also allows the loading docks to be completely covered, which is key for Nebraska’s fierce winters and harsh summer heat.



With the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa through a walking bridge just northeast of the CHI Health Center, there will be stunning nightly views from the convention center expansion. The project has already started and is expected to take approximately two-and-a-half years to complete, with the opening scheduled for fall 2027. This expansion is seen as crucial for Omaha’s growth as a convention destination.

Modern Amenities, Unbeatable Location

With its growing infrastructure and vibrant surrounding areas, Omaha is quickly becoming a sought-after destination for conventions. CHI Health Center Omaha is at the heart of this transformation, offering not just a convention space but also easy access to hotels and restaurants. The Old Market, Capitol District, and North Downtown (NoDo) entertainment districts filled with restaurants, fun activities, and nightlife are all within walking distance of CHI Health Center. The RiverFront parks, which have completed their 72-acre renovation within the last three years, are also within walking distance. The park system, including Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park, and Lewis & Clark Landing, is now one cohesive space complete with trails, playgrounds, and event lawns for all those visiting downtown Omaha to use and enjoy.



To accompany Omaha’s vast urban core development, city leaders have begun construction on a streetcar for support. The streetcar, set for completion in 2028, can move riders between Omaha’s Blackstone neighborhood and the downtown area. A stop along the route is planned near the CHI Health Center to support its guests. The location of the convention center makes it incredibly convenient for attendees to enjoy both business and leisure during their visit.

The upcoming expansion will modernize the entire convention center, making it an even more attractive option for meeting planners. The existing space will see a major refresh with the expansion project. Amenities include spacious pre-function areas, improved wayfinding, and enhanced accessibility. The renovation will seamlessly blend contemporary architecture with advanced technology to ensure larger conferences are accommodated with ease, while meeting the evolving needs of event planners. The new design will enhance the overall experience, ensuring that Omaha can attract more high-profile conventions and offer a seamless experience for visitors and organizers alike. This growth will further solidify Omaha as a premier convention destination.

Community Benefits

The CHI Health Center expansion is poised to bring substantial economic benefits to Omaha, particularly by attracting larger and more lucrative conventions. The additional space and updated facilities will position Omaha to compete for major events that had previously been out of reach due to a low number of meeting rooms. The expansion is expected to generate up to $1.2 billion in additional meeting business, providing a significant boost to the local economy. This influx of visitors will have a ripple effect, benefiting local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and other services that cater to convention-goers. The project’s impact will extend far beyond the convention center, further energizing Omaha’s growing reputation as a vibrant destination for both work and leisure. The combination of public support and private investment reflects the city’s commitment to growth, innovation, and a brighter economic future, making Omaha an even more appealing location for national events. Learn more about the CHI Health Center expansion.