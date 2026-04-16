Examining the Changing Legal Landscape for Associations
Leadership

Examining the Changing Legal Landscape for Associations

Tom Arend, Jr., Esq., CAE, CEO of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, speaks with Jerry Jacobs, Esq., partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, about artificial intelligence, DEI, and misconduct at events.

By ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership Apr 16, 2026

In this episode of Associations NOW Presents, guest host Tom Arend, Jr., Esq., CAE, CEO of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, speaks with Jerry Jacobs, Esq., partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, about three major issues facing associations today: artificial intelligence, DEI, and misconduct at events. They explore why many organizations are adopting AI cautiously and the importance of guardrails, institutional licenses, and transparency when meetings are recorded or summarized. Jacobs also discusses legal considerations around DEI programs amid increasing scrutiny and evolving interpretations of civil rights law. The conversation concludes with a look at rising concerns around inappropriate behavior at events and why clear policies and enforceable codes of conduct are essential for associations.

Audio link: https://associationsnow.podbean.com/e/examining-the-changing-legal-landscape-for-associations

ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

By ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership, located in Washington, DC, is a membership organization of more than 46,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. MORE

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