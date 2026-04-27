Savannah, Reintroduced

Savannah has always been known for its architecture, hospitality, and an unmistakable sense of place. What’s changed is the scale.

Behind the historic facades and waterfront views is a meetings landscape that has grown significantly—larger, more capable, and intentionally designed to support today’s associations. Savannah is no longer simply a charming setting for small gatherings. It is a full-scale meetings destination built to handle complexity with ease.

Planners who haven’t taken a recent look may be surprised by what they find.

A Convention Center Built for Scale

The newly expanded Savannah Convention Center spans 660,000 square feet along the Savannah River, delivering the infrastructure associations require without sacrificing flow or functionality. Planners now have access to 330,000 square feet of total meeting space, including a 200,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 40,000-square-foot ballroom, a 376-seat auditorium, and 32 flexible meeting rooms designed to support everything from high-impact general sessions to focused breakouts.

The facility’s layout was designed with seamless movement in mind—intuitive navigation, modern technology integration, and efficient food and beverage service that keeps attendees comfortable and on schedule.

A 900-space on-site parking garage enhances accessibility, while waterfront views create an atmosphere that feels open rather than enclosed—an often-overlooked detail that enhances attendee satisfaction over multiday programs.

Smart Access, Streamlined Logistics

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport keeps arrivals stress-free. Located approximately 15 miles from downtown, the airport’s straightforward layout allows attendees to move from gate to curb quickly, with an average 20-minute drive into the city.

Once on-site, planners benefit from one of Savannah’s most powerful assets: proximity.

The city’s compact, walkable footprint connects meeting spaces, hotels, restaurants, and after-hours venues without requiring complex transportation plans. For events hosted at the convention center, the hybrid-electric Savannah Belles Ferry system provides a frequent, energy-efficient connection between downtown and the riverfront facility, offering both convenience and a distinctive arrival experience.

Less coordination. Fewer moving parts. A smoother attendee journey.

Elevated Inventory, Expanding Options

Savannah’s hotel portfolio continues to strengthen with trusted brands and distinctive properties that support diverse room block needs.

The next chapter arrives with the highly anticipated 444-room Signia by Hilton Savannah, set to debut in mid-2028. Purpose-built for meetings, the property will feature elevated service, intuitive technology, locally inspired design, and world-class meeting space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom and flexible layouts designed for modern programs.

Its arrival marks the next phase in Savannah’s meetings evolution, giving planners even more built-in convenience and flexibility under one roof.

Sustainability Built In, Not Added On

For associations prioritizing environmental responsibility, Savannah delivers measurable impact.

The Savannah Convention Center earned LEED Gold certification—the first in Georgia to achieve the designation—and integrates sustainability throughout the attendee experience. Energy-efficient systems, natural daylight optimization, water refill stations, and sustainable food and beverage options support responsible meetings without adding complexity to the planning process.

Hybrid-electric ferries, walkability, and the city’s broader clean energy initiatives further reduce carbon impact, allowing planners to align programming with organizational values.

Here, sustainability isn’t a talking point. It’s part of the daily function.

Designed With the Attendee in Mind

While logistics matter, so does attendee experience.

Savannah offers an environment that encourages engagement beyond the meeting room. Rooftop receptions overlooking the river, culinary experiences led by acclaimed chefs, accessible coastal excursions, and 23 historic garden squares provide authentic opportunities for connection.

The result is a destination that balances professional focus with memorable moments—an equation that supports stronger turnout, higher satisfaction scores, and repeat attendance.

A Destination That Exceeds Expectations

Savannah is no longer simply a charming backdrop for small gatherings. It is a strategic, full-scale meetings destination with the infrastructure, accessibility, and long-term growth associations require.

Planners will find expanded space, evolving inventory, sustainable design, and a compact layout that simplifies execution from arrival to departure.

Savannah offers more than a place to meet. It creates the kind of environment where events truly succeed.