Meetings
Beyond the Boardroom
Discover a destination where meetings become masterpieces Between-The-Sessions.
The West Palm Beach Convention & Entertainment District offers a walkable, waterfront setting filled with world-class venues, award-winning dining, vibrant nightlife, and inspiring cultural attractions — all designed to elevate every moment beyond the boardroom. From productive days to unforgettable nights, The Palm Beaches create connected experiences that energize attendees and leave a lasting impression.