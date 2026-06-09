The west palm beach convention center
Meetings

Beyond the Boardroom

Discover a destination where meetings become masterpieces Between-The-Sessions.

The Palm Beaches Jun 09, 2026

The West Palm Beach Convention & Entertainment District offers a walkable, waterfront setting filled with world-class venues, award-winning dining, vibrant nightlife, and inspiring cultural attractions — all designed to elevate every moment beyond the boardroom. From productive days to unforgettable nights, The Palm Beaches create connected experiences that energize attendees and leave a lasting impression.

You Might Be Interested In...

Women's Leadership event panel.
Meetings
Leading With Courage: Lessons From “The Exchange: A Women’s Leadership Experience”
By Tamara Boorstein Jun 25, 2025
Confident business colleagues discussing on balcony at office. Male and female executives are planning strategy outdoors. They are wearing formals.
Meetings
Report: Meeting Planners Looking for Flexible Spaces
By Mark Athitakis Jul 15, 2025
Onsite Experience
Three Tips for Navigating #ASAE25
By Mark Athitakis Aug 07, 2025
Onsite Experience
New Visa Bond Pilot and Fee Could Impact International Attendees
By Chris Vest, CAE Aug 08, 2025