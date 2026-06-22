Event Management in 2026: Your Job Got Bigger, but Is Your Tech Actually Helping?

By Brandt Krueger, Director of Industry Relations and Partnerships

Most association event teams didn’t get bigger in the last five years, but their jobs did. Sponsors who used to accept a logo on a sign now want behavioral data they can act on. Members who used to tolerate a clunky registration form now leave it half-finished and never come back. Boards that used to approve event tech as a line item now ask for ROI in writing. And the team running it all is still only one or two people.

The technology that ran an association conference in 2020 was not designed for any of this. Registration ran on its own. The event app ran on its own. Badge printing was a separate vendor, with separate shipping logistics. The association management software (AMS) synced manually, sometimes weekly, sometimes never. Each piece worked, but the seams between them were fraying and full of holes. That’s where staff hours just…disappeared.

Three changes are now reshaping how association event teams plan, run, and report on the annual conference. None are about adding more tools. All are about removing the friction between the tools that already exist.

Stitching the Seams

Most event teams in 2026 are not adding tools. They are trying to make the ones they have stop fighting each other.

The industry’s answer has been acquisition. The largest platforms have spent years buying up registration vendors, app vendors, badge vendors, and lead capture vendors, then bolting them together behind a single login. The marketing calls this a feature. The events manager calls it five disconnected products that now share a billing contact. The seams are still there. The data still does not flow cleanly. The support team for one piece does not know how the next piece works.

The platforms that hold up under the weight of an annual conference are the ones designed as a single product from the start. Registration, website, email marketing, event app, onsite check-in, badge printing, exhibitor lead capture, and post-event reporting were built to share the same data model, not introduced to each other after the fact. That difference is invisible on a feature comparison sheet.

The same logic applies to the AMS. iMIS, YourMembership, Novi AMS, and GrowthZone are not going anywhere, and they shouldn’t have to. What is changing is the expectation that an event platform should sync with them natively through APIs or pre-built integrations. Those will frequently get you most of the way there, but only the ability to have custom automation will get you the last 20 percent. We need to be done with downloading spreadsheets.

AI Is Quietly Doing the Work the Team Used to Do

AI in 2026 is not the chatbot conversation it was in 2024. The most useful applications inside association event management are not flashy. They are the ones that absorbed work the team used to do manually.

Registration is the clearest example. Every event has the same pattern: a member visits the registration page at 9 p.m., has one question the FAQ does not answer, closes the tab, and never comes back. A static FAQ cannot scale to the volume or specificity of those questions. An AI concierge, trained on the actual event content, answers them in the context of their attendee type, and recovers registrations that would have been lost.

The same thing is happening in reporting. Post-event analysis used to mean a staffer with a pivot table and a long week, still bleary-eyed from the conference the week before. AI-assisted reporting now lets the events manager ask a question, in plain English, and get an answer ready to walk into a board meeting. The work that took a week will soon only take an hour.

Neither replaces the events manager. Both give back time so they can focus on the experience.

Onsite Operations Have Stopped Being a Compromise

The third shift is the most visible to attendees, and historically the hardest to solve. Check-in, badge printing, exhibitor lead capture, and the event app are the moments where every operational decision the team made over the past nine months becomes visible to every member walking through the door.

For most of the last decade, the choice was between cheap and slow (pre-printed badges, manual sorting, the morning scramble) or fast and expensive (rented kiosks, third-party vendors, a separate contract). In 2026, that trade-off is no longer the only option. Onsite badge printing has become portable and affordable, which means the continuous-scan check-in once reserved for large enterprise events is now available to a regional association meeting of 400.

The event app has moved in the same direction. The barrier to attendee adoption was never that members didn’t want the information. It was that they didn’t want to download anything. A web-based event app removes the download step entirely, which matters most to membership bases that skew less tech-forward but aren’t ones associations can afford to lose.

For exhibitors, the math has changed too. Lead capture used to mean a clunky scanner and a CSV emailed three days later. Now, an exhibitor app on a phone scans a badge, runs a custom qualifier, scores the lead, and exports it before the conference is over. Sponsors who get usable data in real time renew. Sponsors who get a logo on a sign do not.

What This Means for the Next Conference

The associations getting ahead of the game have stopped asking which platform has the most features. They started asking which features make the team faster, the conference smoother, and the renewal conversation easier. That is what has actually changed in 2026. The platforms that understand it will keep their customers. The ones that do not will keep getting acquired.