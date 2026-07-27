Built for Every Gathering: How IHG Hotels & Resorts Powers Association Events

IHG Hotels & Resorts is the place to start planning your most memorable meetings and events. With more than 7,000 global destinations, we’re here to make it effortless for you and extraordinary for your attendees. With the latest technology and flexible spaces that make even the largest gatherings feel intimate, we’re in the business of delivering exceptional meeting experiences.

For association professionals, that kind of flexibility matters. Every event comes with a unique mix of priorities, from attendee engagement and board expectations to budget considerations and evolving program needs. Whether you’re organizing an annual conference, leadership retreat, educational seminar, or member networking event, IHG Hotels & Resorts offers the scale, experience, and support to help bring it all together seamlessly.

IHG’s portfolio includes 21 hotel brands across more than 7,000 destinations worldwide, giving planners the ability to find the right fit for every audience and every event style. From large-scale conferences in major city centers to smaller gatherings in resort destinations, the breadth of options makes it easier to align your meeting experience with your organization’s goals.

Association meetings often need spaces that can adapt throughout the course of an event. General sessions, breakout discussions, sponsor activations, networking receptions, and executive meetings all require different environments, sometimes within the same day. IHG properties are designed with that flexibility in mind, offering everything from expansive ballrooms to purpose-built meeting spaces and outdoor venues that encourage collaboration and connection. Across the portfolio, there are more than 400 properties with outdoor meeting and celebration spaces, providing planners with additional ways to create memorable attendee experiences.

Technology also continues to play a central role in successful meetings. Attendees expect seamless connectivity, hybrid capabilities, and presentation tools that work without disruption. IHG supports planners with advanced technology offerings and meeting solutions designed to keep events running smoothly from start to finish. Select properties participating in the IHG Pivotal Meetings program are recognized for elevated meeting spaces, catering expertise, advanced technology offerings, and fast RFP response times, helping planners identify hotels that meet high standards for service and event execution.

Equally important is the attendee experience outside the meeting room. Today’s association members value events that feel engaging, comfortable, and thoughtfully curated. IHG brands offer a wide range of options, whether attendees are looking for luxury accommodations, wellness-focused stays, creative environments, or practical convenience. Brands such as InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, and Holiday Inn each bring a distinct personality while maintaining the consistency and reliability planners need.

At Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, for example, meetings are designed to feel anything but ordinary. Flexible event spaces, customized catering, and locally inspired details help create gatherings that feel personal and memorable. The focus on creativity and collaboration gives association planners additional opportunities to surprise and engage attendees in meaningful ways.

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts also places a strong emphasis on helping groups connect and collaborate effectively. With versatile spaces and experienced meetings and events teams, properties are designed to support everything from board meetings to large conventions. The brand’s approach centers on understanding the purpose behind each gathering and tailoring the experience to support productivity, networking, and attendee well-being.

Beyond the meeting itself, IHG helps planners maximize the value of their events through programs like IHG Business Rewards. Meeting planners can earn points when booking accommodations, meetings, or events at participating hotels worldwide, creating additional benefits for organizations and professionals who plan frequently.

Support is another area where association professionals can benefit from working with IHG. Planning large events requires coordination across multiple stakeholders, shifting timelines, and countless details that impact the attendee experience. IHG’s Meetings & Events teams are focused on helping planners manage those complexities with responsive service and experienced on-property support. From the initial proposal process through onsite execution, the goal is to make planning feel more manageable so organizers can stay focused on their members and objectives.

As associations continue to look for ways to strengthen member engagement and create experiences that leave a lasting impression, venue selection remains one of the most important decisions in the planning process. With a global portfolio, flexible event spaces, elevated technology, and dedicated support, IHG Hotels & Resorts provides association professionals with the tools and expertise to create meetings that feel purposeful, polished, and memorable.

No matter the size or scope of your next event, IHG Hotels & Resorts is ready to help you connect, collaborate, and celebrate.