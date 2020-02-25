Today’s Coronavirus Tracker

Current World Health Organization statistics on incidence of COVID-19 worldwide and a roundup of conference, travel, and business news and information.

Current Incidence Statistics

Worldwide: 82,294 cases

China: 78,630 cases; 2,747 deaths

Outside China: 3,664 cases; 57 deaths, 46 countries

United States: 59 cases

59 cases Canada: 11 cases

Source: World Health Organization Situation Report, February 27, 2020

Business Travel Impact

In a February 25 survey by the Global Business Travel Association [PDF], respondents from 401 GBTA member companies said the coronavirus outbreak is having a significant impact on their employees’ business travel and their own meetings and events. A few key findings:

About two-thirds of respondents said they have cancelled or postponed at least “a few” meetings or events.

said they have cancelled or postponed at least “a few” meetings or events. 95 percent of companies have cancelled or suspended “most” or “all” business trips to China, while 73 percent have done so for trips to Hong Kong. Smaller percentages have cancelled or suspended travel to and meetings in other Asia-Pacific countries. Almost one-fourth (23 percent) have cancelled or suspended at least some trips to Europe.

have cancelled or suspended “most” or “all” business trips to China, while 73 percent have done so for trips to Hong Kong. Smaller percentages have cancelled or suspended travel to and meetings in other Asia-Pacific countries. Almost one-fourth (23 percent) have cancelled or suspended at least some trips to Europe. 43 percent of respondents said their company has instituted new trip approval procedures, and 51 percent said they have modified their travel safety and security features for their travelers.

Recent Headlines

Coronavirus Outbreak Gives Rise to More Complex Forms of Remote Work (Wall Street Journal, 2/28/20) “As the ability to travel and meet face-to-face is curtailed, people are using remote platforms to hold meetings, conduct training, and follow updates from coworkers, including their self-reported health status, according to interviews with workers in China.”

CDC Has Fixed Issue Delaying Coronavirus Testing in U.S., Health Officials Say (NPR, 2/27/20) “‘It’s really good news,’ says Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious diseases for the Association of Public Health Laboratories, which represents public health labs around the United States. ‘Testing is incredibly important.'”

Coronavirus Worries Are Hollowing Out the Game Developers Conference. Here’s Who Isn’t Going. (Washington Post, 2/25/20) “GDC in San Francisco was expected to draw tens of thousands of game developers from around the world, including Asia. Last year’s attendance was 29,000. But since the spread of the disease, and as governments implement travel restrictions, several companies are now erring on the side of caution and have opted not to attend the annual convention.”