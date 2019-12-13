Daily Buzz: Why Americans Are Leaving PTO on the Table What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Dec 13, 2019 (Kwangmoozaa/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Kwangmoozaa/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

More than half of Americans leave vacation days unused each year, according to a new survey. Also: celebrating success with your members.

For many Americans, paid time off is going to waste.

According to a 2019 work-life balance survey by Priceline, 44 million Americans still had seven days of paid time off heading into the holiday season, CNBC reports. That is more than most workers can, or will, use by the end of the year, Priceline found.

Why aren’t Americans using more paid time off? The Priceline survey highlights several factors.

“Difficulty unplugging from work, guilt about being out of the office, and concerns about their reputation with their boss all factor into the worry many employees face about taking time off, according to [the] report,” says CNBC’s Jessica Dickler.

And it’s not just this year: In the same survey, a third of American workers reported leaving half of their days or more unused every year.

“Last year, American workers left a record 768 million days of vacation on the table, up nearly 10 percent from the year before, according to research from the U.S. Travel Association,” Dickler says.

Of those lost vacation days, the association reported that 236 million were forfeited completely—resulting in $65.6 billion in lost benefits.

Celebrating Policy Wins With Members

How can your association enjoy more success in 2020? Celebrate policy wins with members, says Susan Coven of The Moery Company.

“The perfect time to say thank you to your members for being part of the solution is when an association gets a big win in their advocacy efforts,” Coven says. “Even if the member didn’t have a direct impact on the particular agenda, the fact that they are financially tied to the association as a dues-paying member makes a difference.”

Coven points out that members are always evaluating the value proposition of an association’s engagement, and celebrating a win shows that together they can have a positive impact on policy.

If you can, show members the real impact of their contributions.

“If the association can support the message with data by stating that by winning on X, we were able to save your company X amount of dollars in compliance, legislative, or regulatory cost, the message will present an even greater impact,” Coven says.

