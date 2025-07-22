Report: Americans Have High Trust in Nonprofits

Americans’ trust in nonprofits remains high, according to a new survey, though many express concerns about the sector’s evolving relationship with government.

The report, Trust in Nonprofits and Philanthropy, was released last week by Independent Sector, a membership association of professionals at charitable nonprofits and philanthropic organizations. The report is based on a survey of 3,000 U.S. adults and was conducted in April 2025.

Overall, respondents support nonprofits, with 57 percent saying they have “high trust” in them. Nonprofits were the sole institution to receive a majority of Americans’ support at that level, ahead of small businesses, corporations, and the federal government.

In addition, respondents were similarly supportive of nonprofits as among the most competent and ethical institutions in the country, outpaced only by the military and small businesses.

However, the survey also spotlights multiple points of concern regarding nonprofits’ relationship with government. As the report puts it: “Americans believe government and the nonprofit sector must work together to do good – but they worry about conflicting priorities and government pressure to influence nonprofit missions.” (In February, the White House released a statement threatening funding for nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations that “undermine the national interest,” interpreted by many observers as targeting DEI initiatives and support for transgender citizens.)

A large proportion of respondents say nonprofits are making things in America better—44 percent, well ahead of all other institutions. But a majority (59 percent) also say “the federal government and the nonprofit sector often have conflicting priorities.”

A key issue in that divide is the Trump White House’s ongoing push for the repeal of the 1954 Johnson Amendment, which prohibits 501(c)3 nonprofits from involvement in political campaigns. The report found that such a repeal would erode trust in nonprofits, with 41 percent of respondents saying they would be less likely to trust the sector if a repeal passed. (Though not a repeal, last week the Internal Revenue Service said in a court statement that it would not enforce restrictions on political speech in churches and houses of worship.)

“Many want maximum separation between the nonprofit sector and electoral politics; hearing about provisions of the Johnson Amendment increased trust in nonprofits, while hearing about congressional efforts to repeal it decreased trust,” the report said.

The current environment has made Americans more distrustful of nonprofits that receive federal support, with “high trust” levels dropping from 57 to 38 percent when learning that a nonprofit receives substantial government financial support.

“I believe most nonprofits gladly accept government sources of funding given how difficult raising funds can be,” said one anonymous survey participant quoted in the report. “In the past, I wouldn’t have suspected any undue influence from the government. But now? This current administration is interfering everywhere.”