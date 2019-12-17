Making Sense of Scents: Fragrance Association Launches New Online Database What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Dec 17, 2019 (Fototocam/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Fototocam/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new website from the Fragrance Creators Association aims to inform the public about what the scents used in consumer products are—and why they’re used.

What’s in those scents that turn the products you buy every day from plain to perfumed?

The Fragrance Creators Association knows, and with a new digital resource, it’s making it easier for the public to find out as well. The association’s new Fragrance Conservatory highlights the chemicals used to give products their scents, along with the natural places where those chemicals appear.

The association—representing companies that sell perfumes along with those that add fragrances to their consumer products—aims to highlight the way those fragrances are made, so as to clear up any questions about the ingredient list and show that even chemicals with confusing names come from simple roots.

Additionally, the website explains how fragrances are created, their health and wellness benefits, and the history of fragrance production—a history that goes back at least 9,000 years.

“The Fragrance Conservatory is uncompromising in its pursuit of quality information and uses creative and innovative design to illuminate the power of fragrance to enhance lives, bring people together, and drive positive, sustainable change for people and the planet,” Fragrance Creators President and CEO Farah K. Ahmed said in a news release. “Now for the first time, the fragrance industry is sharing its story to help people better understand fragrance safety, creation, and the crucial role it plays in our lives.”

The association built the database with the help of numerous members, among them household names such as Chanel, Clorox, Estee Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and SC Johnson. From here, the group wants to start a dialogue around fragrance ingredients and expand its coverage of the issue on the Fragrance Conservatory in the coming years.

