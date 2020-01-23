Consumer Brands Association Gathers Experts to Guide CBD Advocacy What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Jan 23, 2020 (Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Cannabidiol, a chemical derived from the cannabis plant, is proliferating as an ingredient in consumer products but is largely unregulated. Amid consumer confusion about the substance, the Consumer Brands Association has formed an expert board to help guide its advocacy work on CBD safety and regulation.

From foods to personal care products, the consumer market features more and more offerings that contain cannabidiol (CBD), a substance derived from the cannabis plant that purportedly has health benefits such as relieving pain and reducing anxiety. But CBD is largely unregulated, and the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) (formerly the Grocery Manufacturers Association) is looking ahead to advocacy work on issues like consumer safety and government oversight of CBD-containing products.

This week, CBA announced the launch of a new expert panel to assist with its advocacy approach. Its new CBD Advisory Board includes former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis, political figures including former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, and former regulators who served in the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Public health and public safety are interconnected. When it comes to CBD, we need to eradicate the Wild West,” Davis said in a news release. “Law enforcement, consumers, and cities all benefit with more intelligence, transparency, and rules of the road to enhance compliance.”

A recent CBA study found that large numbers of American consumers are confused about CBD. More than nine out of 10 respondents either didn’t know if CBD is regulated or incorrectly assumed that it is.

According to a report on the study [PDF], “The danger of this assumption is made more acute when coupled with a belief shared by more than half of Americans that CBD has the potential to intoxicate users and, perhaps worse, the supposition of the majority (66 percent) that CBD products are safe.”

CBA President and CEO Geoff Freeman said the members of the advisory board were chosen to offer a variety of viewpoints that reflect the regulatory landscape.

“The individuals that we have assembled have decades of experience in tackling issues like the one we face today—the smart regulation of CBD,” Freeman said in the news release. “Each of the advisory board members brings a unique perspective that will be crucial in helping inform and guide the [consumer packaged goods] industry’s advocacy approach on this rapidly evolving issue.”

