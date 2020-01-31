Membership Hack: Super Bowl Wager What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Tim Ebner / Jan 31, 2020 The Vince Lombardi Trophy, handed to the winner of the Super Bowl. (Matt McGee/Flickr) The Vince Lombardi Trophy, handed to the winner of the Super Bowl. (Matt McGee/Flickr)

Members of the Home Furnishings Association placed a friendly wager in advance of Super Bowl LIV. The $1,000 bet benefited a local nonprofit and created opportunities for press coverage and social media engagement.

How to hack it? To up the ante for Super Bowl LIV, two member companies of the Home Furnishings Association—Crowley Furniture in Kansas City and Hoot Judkins Furniture in San Francisco—placed a friendly bet on their NFL home teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The wager of $1,000 would benefit the winning HFA member’s charity of choice.

“We love this friendly competition with Hoot Judkins Furniture,” said Crowley in a HFA blog post. “This is a very exciting time for Kansas City, and we love being able to cheer on our Chiefs while also giving to a well-deserving local nonprofit.”

Why does it work? The Super Bowl wager not only benefited a worthy cause, but it also helped boost HFA’s visibility in the week leading up to the big game. The association received press coverage in trade publications and local media outlets.

What’s the bonus? HFA members also took to social media to show their home-team pride, boosting the association’s social engagement rates on Facebook and Twitter last week.

It’s on @Crowleyhome! We have a $1000 Super Bowl bet on the line with this furniture store located in KC! The losing city will pay $1000 to the winning stores favorite charity! Our charity is @RWC_PAL #redwooscity @my_HFA @FurnitureToday #realwoodfurniture pic.twitter.com/0eldCGoehU — Hoot Judkins (@HootJudkins) January 22, 2020

Share this article