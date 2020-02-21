Membership Hack: Celebrating Black History What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Tim Ebner / Feb 21, 2020 (via Delta AFA) (via Delta AFA)

Members of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA are wearing a diversity and inclusion pin in February to celebrate Black History Month. The celebration includes a special tribute to a trailblazing AFA-CWA member.

How to hack it? For the first time ever, members of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA are wearing a diversity and inclusion pin throughout February as part of an initiative to “lift up and participate in activities in support of Black History Month and black flight attendant workers wherever possible.”

The initiative, formally adopted by the AFA-CWA board in a December resolution [PDF], recommits to the organization’s mission to promote equality and employment for all members, regardless of race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

Why does it work? The idea for the pin came from members and is part of a broader focus on advancing D+I in the organization, including the launch last year of a new AFA-CWA Human Rights Council. The pins, which the association distributed for free and encourages members to wear on their lapels, serve as a physical symbol to exemplify the values of diversity and inclusion.

What’s the bonus? AFA-CWA also dug into its historical archives to create a special tribute video to one of its members, Ruth Carol Taylor, the first African-American flight attendant in the United States:

