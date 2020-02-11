Mobile World Congress Could Face Cancellation Over Coronavirus Concerns What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Feb 11, 2020 (LG/Flickr) (LG/Flickr)

The widely attended technology industry event, which takes place each year in Barcelona, has faced the departure of nearly two dozen vendors in recent days over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Wuhan coronavirus is affecting one of the one of the world’s most widely attended telecom tradeshows.

According to TechCrunch, at least 22 vendors have dropped out of this month’s Mobile World Congress (MWC)—among them major names like Sony, Intel, LG, Nvidia, and Amazon.

Because of this, the GSM Association, which organizes the 100,000-person event in Barcelona, will reportedly meet on Friday to consider postponing or even cancelling the show, according to a report in the Spanish publication La Vanguardia [translated]. In a statement to Android Authority, however, GSMA said it would not comment on the internal meeting.

Whatever happens to MWC, GSMA has publicly noted the challenges facing the event in recent days due to the coronavirus. While the disease is generally associated with China at this point, many gadget manufacturers are based in China, which has raised concerns that the virus could spread at the event. (GSMA has said it would restrict access to visitors from China, however.)

In a February 9 press release, the association said it planned to continue with the event, noting that even without some of the major vendors that have bowed out, “we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong.”

But it also said it planned to take proactive measures to protect people’s health, including encouraging good hygiene, increasing onsite medical support, and implementing a “no-handshake policy” between attendees. In addition, GSMA noted that Barcelona was not considered an area at risk of the coronavirus’ spread at this time.

“The GSMA strongly urges exhibitors and attendees to implement appropriate guidelines and protocols as suggested by the [World Health Organization] and other health authorities to contain and mitigate against any further spread of the virus,” the association stated. “The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, and staff are of paramount importance.”

Concerns about how the coronavirus could affect the conference industry are rising this week, with The Washington Post noting that many events in Asia have been canceled in recent days. In comments to the newspaper, IACC CEO Mark Cooper noted that a decision to cancel an event taking place in Europe would be fairly unique at this juncture, however. Cooper added that his group, which represents the owners of event venues around the world, was taking the situation seriously.

“It is absolutely a situation that is making the meetings and conference industry stand up, react and prepare,” Cooper said.

Share this article