Bringing Business to the Waterfront: Greater Fort Lauderdale to Debut New Omni Hotel and Convention Center Expansion

When choosing a destination for their association’s next meeting or event, planners are looking for more than just a venue; they want an experience that will have attendees leaving feeling inspired, enriched, and well-connected. From accessibility and infrastructure to atmosphere and culture, every detail matters. Greater Fort Lauderdale delivers on all fronts.



Opening Soon: Next-Level Event Spaces

Two exciting developments are on the horizon for this urban paradise meeting locale: the completion of the final phase of the Broward County Convention Center in Greater Fort Lauderdale’s expansion and the much-anticipated grand opening of the Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel. These impressive additions to the area’s meeting landscape intentionally reimagine what a meeting destination can be.

Celebrating its grand opening this fall, the Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel is directly connected to the convention center and built with business travelers and event professionals in mind. The venue strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and functionality with 801 guest rooms, six restaurants, a rooftop bar, a full-service spa, and 270 total meeting rooms. Its versatile spaces, top-tier amenities, and seamless on-site connection to the convention center make it an ideal location for everything from dedicated meetings to multiday conferences and events.

Elevating Hospitality and Events of Every Size

While the Omni brings a new standard of hospitality, the convention center expansion will further cement Greater Fort Lauderdale’s position as a major player in the event scene. The expansion will include a 65,000-square-foot oceanfront ballroom, a six-acre outdoor plaza for al fresco dining, an entertainment venue, and a fully integrated technology infrastructure to support multilevel program complexities — all against a stunning coastal backdrop with waterfront access.

Effortless Access for All Attendees

Accessibility is another major advantage of planning a meeting or event in Greater Fort Lauderdale, which is known for its inclusivity and area-wide capabilities for travelers of all types. The convention center is just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shopping and dining along popular Las Olas Boulevard, Port Everglades, and the region’s iconic beaches. Whether visitors arrive by plane, car, yacht, or water taxi, getting to and from locations is effortless.

Sunshine, Shoreline, and Sophistication

Often referred to as the “Venice of America” for its scenic canal system, Greater Fort Lauderdale blends natural beauty with metropolitan sophistication. With over 3,000 hours of sunshine each year, 31 municipalities (including eight coastal towns), and a diverse population representing more than 170 countries and 147 languages, the area is globally connected while remaining rooted in its vibrant local culture.

Plan an Unforgettable Event by the Water

Now is the time to build an itinerary in Greater Fort Lauderdale to be among the first to experience the new era of business travel taking shape. Learn more at www.visitlauderdale.com/meetings.