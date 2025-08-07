Three Tips for Navigating #ASAE25

If I’m counting correctly, this year will be my tenth time attending the ASAE Annual Meeting & Expo. And it’s never stopped feeling a little overwhelming at first, because you’re asked to reorient yourself on three fronts: A new city, the new weird little ecosystem that forms around the convention center, and (most importantly) a new plan for determining what you want to get out of the experience professionally.

Halfway through day two on-site, I usually have that sorted out, but your mileage may vary. So below are three tips that may be helpful for both first-timers and old hands as they arrive in Los Angeles.

Have a Plan (and Plan to Abandon It). Yes, you should plot out what sessions you want to attend. You should formulate a list of questions that you want to address and bring back to the office. You should download the conference app to help you organize your journey.

But you should also have a backup plan. Sometimes the session that you think hits the sweet spot for your needs turns out to be too basic, or too high-level. Or just not the right fit for what you need. There is no shame in leaving a session early if it doesn’t click—just have a backup or two in mind that you can take in so that your session time isn’t wasted. Also: If the session wasn’t quite right for you but you’re sticking with it, don’t be shy about approaching speakers afterwards with questions. They know a lot more than they can share during their session time.

#ASAE25 is an opportunity to practice flexibility and openness around new ideas, and new approaches to sharing them.

Set Aside Your Mental Models About What Learning Is. For a long time I’ve maintained that the seven most terrifying words in the association world aren’t “but we’ve always done it that way”—they’re “turn to the person next to you.” #ASAE25 is built around a variety of formats—big keynotes (from Magic Johnson, Susan Cain, and Andrew Yang), Catalyst sessions, workshops, interactive learning labs, straightforward lectures. I’m sure that at least one of those formats is not, or will not be, to your liking.

For the next few days, let it go. As much as anything else, #ASAE25 is an opportunity to practice flexibility and openness around new ideas, and new approaches to sharing them. If a session seems appropriate but the term “interactive session” makes you anxious, give it a try anyway. I’ve found that Annual is often as much about learning different ways to lead as it is an opportunity to keep up with association-world trends. It’s worth exploring those options, even if you have to turn to the person sitting next to you to do it.

Plot Our Your Rest Spots. The Los Angeles Convention Center will be filled with dedicated lounges for ASAE affinity groups—Delp Scholars, CAEs, and more. But even if you’re not a member of one of those esteemed groups, there are plenty of spaces around the conference and on the Expo floor to take a breather and rest your feet. (It’s also a good time to plug in some of what you’ve learned into a notes app, email, or notebook. Do it before you check your messages from the office. It’s easy to forget stuff; see “overwhelming,” above.)

Decompression is critical at Annual, and quiet spots are essential. To the extent you’re willing and able, though, park yourself somewhere where you might wind up next to a stranger. I won’t be the first person to tell you that the most valuable professional meetings happen during chance encounters during downtime.

I could go on: Do attend at least one of the big evening events (I’ve never had a bad time at the Research Foundation’s The Classic), follow the #ASAE25 hashtag, solicit more tips from other old hands (Jay S. Daughtry, a speaker this year, has compiled a guide of his own). But the main point is: It’s ASAE’s conference, but it’s about your needs. Design an experience for yourself where those needs get addressed to your satisfaction.

Any advice of your own? Please share it in the comments.