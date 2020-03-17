Alzheimer’s Association Brings in Big Stars for Charity Album, Video Series What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Sara Cutcliffe / Mar 17, 2020 (Alzheimer's Association) (Alzheimer's Association)

Sting and Joan Jett are among the artists contributing to the association’s “Music Moments,” which features new recordings and interviews honoring the connection between music and life’s most important moments.

For Sting, Otis Redding’s song “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” changed his destiny.

“When I was 16, I had no idea how to achieve my dreams,” he said in an accompanying video. “And so I lived near the river in my town, and I’d go down to the ferry and I’d watch ships go back and forth. I wondered where they were going, and I realized that my life was like that. I had to leave where I was.”

As part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s new “Music Moments” series, Sting and nine other award-winning artists contributed a never-before-released version of a song that captures a special time in their lives to help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

Joan Jett recorded a new version of her song “Hard to Grow Up,” which was inspired by her mother’s death.

“Songs really open people up, the way sometimes just conversation can’t,” she said. “To share a moment with someone, look in their eyes, and have a smile, it means everything.”

Some of the other artists taking part include alt-country star Jason Isbell, indie rockers Band of Horses and Sharon Van Etten, and famed disco artist and producer Nile Rodgers.

Organizers came up with the idea as a way to honor the powerful memories that we would never want to lose to the disease.

Confronting Alzheimer’s Disease With Song

Ten artists. 🎤

One album. 🎵

One cause. 💜

Listen to “Music Moments,” our digital album featuring new recordings and unreleased tracks by award-winning artists created to champion the fight for a world without Alzheimer's. https://t.co/RYCQfW5fhA #MyMusicMoment #ENDALZ pic.twitter.com/JYNGhTMucO — Alzheimer's Assoc. (@alzassociation) March 13, 2020

“The Alzheimer’s Association knows that we all have experiences with music that are significant and meaningful,” said Michael Carson, the group’ s chief marketing officer. “The Music Moments album, and the stories behind the songs, set the stage for sharing experiences and fueling important conversations. Ultimately, these conversations are critical to reducing stigma about Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. We are relentless in our pursuit to increase awareness and advance the cause.”

Researchers say music may even help people who have Alzheimer’s—musical memories can remain relatively intact for patients, helping anchor them back to reality.

