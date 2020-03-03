Daily Buzz: The Right Way to Use Online Collaboration Tools What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Mar 3, 2020 (lvcandy/DigitalVision Vectors) (lvcandy/DigitalVision Vectors)

Maintain proper etiquette when communicating through messaging apps at work. Also: Boost your brand presence on Instagram.

With the rise of workplace messaging apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, today’s workers are doing much of their collaborating online. But since they’re relatively new, proper etiquette on these platforms may be a little fuzzy.

“Do you text your boss like you would your friends, or are you supposed to be strictly professional?” asks Allana Akhtar on Business Insider. To answer such questions, Akhtar consulted with experts about the right ways to communicate when using online collaboration tools.

Group messaging apps provide a great opportunity to compliment coworkers and share their achievements with the rest of the team, Akhtar suggests. Not only will this boost morale, but you’ll probably get recognition from higher-ups.

“These spaces allow low-level to senior execs to collaborate—meaning if you highlight an accomplishment, management will take note,” Akhtar says.

In your messages, stay away from slang and acronyms. Common acronyms contain swear words, and some slang terms might be too new or specific to your region for others to understand. Also, avoid bombarding coworkers with an endless stream of notifications.

“While collaboration can make for creative ideas, too much interaction can keep you from actually working,” Akhtar says. Instead of sending five short messages, consolidate your point into one message to limit disruptions.

Standing out on Instagram

For breakout success in 2020, you’ll need to keep up with the latest trends and make full use of what Instagram has to offer. https://t.co/k8g2bUTK6O — Hootsuite (@hootsuite) February 28, 2020

Instagram is a great place to showcase your brand and its personality. But to be successful, you need to find ways to separate yourself from the competition.

“Generic won’t cut it on this platform. If your presence is lacking, you’ll forfeit opportunities to connect—and lose out to other brands,” says Becky Tumidolsky on the Hootsuite blog.

One way to stand out is to spruce up your Instagram bio. A good bio quickly captures the essence of your brand, what you offer, and why you’re different. It’s also an ideal spot to draw in users with promotions and contests. And with a verified badge next to your name, your bio also boosts credibility.

Other Links of Note

Want recognition at your new job? Lifehacker shares advice from career experts on how to get noticed.

If you want to get some actual work done on your phone, download one of these office apps, suggests Gizmodo’s David Nield.

None of us can do it alone. A recent post from Association Chat breaks down how to find the right people for your support team.

Share this article