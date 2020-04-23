Daily Buzz: What to Consider When Your Volunteer Program Needs a Boost What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Apr 23, 2020 (matdesign24/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (matdesign24/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Ask yourself how you’re using volunteers and whether they have the right resources. Also: Keys to a successful video job interview.

Looking to improve your association’s volunteer program? Whether your program is brand-new or well-established, self-evaluation is the key to success, says Your Membership’s Tirrah Switzer.

“Of course, gathering feedback through a volunteer survey will give you insights into what your volunteers want. But it’s also important to take time to ask yourself questions and reflect on your volunteer program,” she says.

For example, make sure descriptions of volunteer opportunities are clear so that you attract the right people for each position. In addition, see if you can offer them multiple levels of commitment.

“Volunteers should be able to choose not only the specific type of opportunity that matches their skill sets, but also the time commitment required. Giving them multiple options to choose from helps ensure they can choose the opportunities that align with their time and expertise,” Switzer says.

Take time to evaluate whether volunteers are getting the proper orientation and training. Does your association offer volunteer onboarding? Volunteers may not be able to fulfill their duties without the right information and a rundown of their responsibilities.

“The more they understand about how your organization and volunteer program work, the more volunteers will be able to contribute,” Switzer says.

It’s also important to make volunteers feel appreciated. “All volunteers should be acknowledged: from members of committees and project teams to task forces and working groups to advisory boards, judges, reviewers, and organizers,” Switzer says.

Nailing the Video Interview

As with in-person interviews, the key to video interviews is to be confident and show them your true self. https://t.co/dHEbaVpbeF — The Muse (@TheMuse) April 22, 2020

No matter the medium, job interviews require preparation. However, a video call has an extra obstacle to overcome: technical difficulties.

“You want to make sure that your interviewer can focus on your best qualities and not whether they can hear you,” says Regina Borsellino on The Muse.

Test your setup using the same programs, internet connection, and hardware you’ll use during the real interview. “Have a friend video chat with you to make sure you can hear and be heard and see and be seen,” Borsellino says.

Other Links of Note

For nonprofits to succeed, they need to use technology and data to create and sustain relationships, says Adrienne Day on the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

Need to make adjustments to your fall conference? There are steps you should be taking right now, suggests Velvet Chainsaw’s Dave Lutz.

For your online community to grow, it needs a clear purpose, according to a recent post from Association Success.

