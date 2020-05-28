Daily Buzz: Get Ready to Bring Your Volunteers Back What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / May 28, 2020 (Chansom Pantip/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Chansom Pantip/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How to prepare volunteers for a different work environment. Also: Train yourself to put work aside when you’re at home.

The ways in which associations engage volunteers has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will continue as organizations get ready to reopen. What should volunteer engagement look like during this phase?

“While things are opening back up, we are not just returning to life as it was before March,” says VolunteerMatch’s Jennifer Bennett.

When considering how you’ll re-engage with volunteers in person, let them inform your decisions. “Get a sense of what your volunteers are worried about, or what they need from you, before they come back,” Bennett says. “A survey, facilitated conversation, or focus group can be a great way to identify volunteer concerns or needs.”

Organizations must also remain agile in the face of uncertainty.

“Unfortunately, none of us have a crystal ball, but we can be prepared to continue to find new solutions as the situation evolves,” Bennett says. “But what we can do is continue to ask ourselves, how can we move forward, keep our volunteers safe, and respond in a way that makes sense for our organization and the clients we serve?”

Remote Work Shouldn’t Be 24/7

When you work from home, it’s easy to slip into an unhealthy around-the-clock work routine. To avoid burnout, incorporate a specific activity into your routine that triggers the end of the workday, such as a short walk or meditation.

“Triggers (or cues) can be a powerful way to form new habits. Having a routine that you do every day when you finish work will send a signal to your body and brain that work is officially over,” says Deanna deBara on The Muse. “What you do is less important than doing it every day.”

