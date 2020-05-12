Daily Buzz: A Remote Work Policy for Every Employee What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / May 12, 2020 (Eva-Katalin/E+/Getty Images Plus) (Eva-Katalin/E+/Getty Images Plus)

Organizations should be flexible when putting together work-from-home policies. Also: how virtual experiences can still engage audiences.

By now, most or all of your employees are probably working remotely. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at your work-from-home policies—are you offering enough flexibility to workers?

“Does your work from home policy account for things like ensuring that those with introverted tendencies get enough non-meeting time? Are you allowing flexibility in the times when people are most productive?” asks Dom Nicastro on CMSWire. “Just because the boss signs in at 8 a.m. doesn’t mean that is possible for employees with four kids at home who need to get online for virtual classrooms.”

In times like these, don’t create rigid policies or expectations. Instead, focus on doing as much as you can to support employees. For example, organizations should avoid blanket policies about face time, meeting check-ins, and strict work hours during the day. That way, you won’t favor any particular personality type.

“The reality of the virtual workplace is that employees will have different preferences of times to get work done. Some may like 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., and others may prefer to fire things up at 5 a.m.,” Nicastro says.

Of course, policies shouldn’t allow employees to do whatever they want, Nicastro says. Some standards of communication should be set to make sure employees remain productive. Your policy should indicate the channels and expected frequency of communication.

How Nonprofits Can Use Augmented Reality

Here's how nonprofits are using augmented reality to advance their cause (and how you can too!) https://t.co/tTBVkKGBU4 — Wild Apricot (@WildApricot) May 10, 2020

Looking for another way to engage your audience digitally? Some organizations are taking advantage of augmented reality, notes Wild Apricot’s Terry Ibele.

“When nonprofits use augmented reality to create an experience that helps someone see the world in a different way—a world that’s tied to their mission—that’s when they inspire people to act,” he says.

For example, the Hydrous—a nonprofit with a mission to create open-access oceans—uses 360-degree video to let people experience their ocean excursions.

Other Links of Note

Hybrid events are the immediate future of the industry, says Victoria Copans on the Event Manager blog. She breaks down how to use virtual event strategies once live events return.

Too many speakers focus on presenting information instead of facilitating learning, says Jeffrey Cufaude on the Idea Architects blog. He talks about how to engage audiences.

Social media marketing in 2020. HubSpot breaks down what you should stop, start, and keep doing.

Share this article