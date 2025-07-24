Engaging From Gen A to Gen Z: A Smarter Approach to Influencer Marketing for Associations

Influence is not one-size-fits-all. As Erika Dickstein of Spring Insight noted in her session at the 2025 ASAE Marketing, Membership, Communications + Tech Conference this spring, “Generational Influencer Marketing: Lessons Learned in Crossing the Divide,” each generation brings its own logic (and algorithm) to the table:

Baby boomers value expertise. They respond to seasoned professionals who bring data, credentials, and institutional knowledge — voices with authority and a track record.

Generation X trusts peers. They seek relatable advice from colleagues who understand their challenges and can offer real-world solutions. They're the "show me, don't sell me" crowd.

Millennials look for authenticity. They connect with those who are open, honest, and willing to share behind-the-scenes glimpses into their journeys. Polished is fine, but vulnerable is better — extra credit for dog cameos or latte art.

Generation Z is values-forward, hyper-online, and not afraid to use TikTok as a search engine, a therapist, and a news source — all before lunch. According to 2024 research from Later, 73 percent of gen Z spend more than three hours daily on social platforms. They engage with content — and creators — that reflect their beliefs, curiosity, and social consciousness.

Choosing the Right Channels

Matching your message to the right platform, Dickstein notes, is critical — and generational patterns can guide your choices:

Facebook still works for gen X and boomers. If your association has a strong base among older members, this platform remains an effective communication tool.

Instagram is a bridge platform, popular with both millennials and gen Z , particularly for visual storytelling, behind-the-scenes content, and curated authenticity (yes, that's a thing).

LinkedIn remains the top platform for gen X and millennials to talk shop and share updates. Use it to share thought leadership, peer insights, and career resources through trusted member influencers.

Substack offers long-form connection for those who want to build thought leadership beyond the scroll. It's a good home for association execs or influencers with more to say than a reel can handle.

TikTok is essentially Gen Z's search engine, entertainment hub, and newsfeed, but it requires an intentional approach. Think less "annual report" and more "influencer with ring light and a point of view."

Twitter/X continues to be dominated by millennials and remains a space for real-time updates, advocacy, and niche commentary — although it's now more like the group chat you left on read but still peek at.

continues to be dominated by millennials and remains a space for real-time updates, advocacy, and niche commentary — although it’s now more like the group chat you left on read but still peek at. YouTube spans all generations, from gen Z to boomers, making it ideal for evergreen, visual content — like how-to videos, event highlights, and thought leadership. If LinkedIn is your panel discussion, YouTube is your TED Talk.

Don’t overlook association-owned channels such as private communities, member webinars, and digital roundtables. These platforms are ideal for bringing generations together under one (virtual) roof and providing safe spaces for authentic conversation and connection.

So, What Does Success Look Like?

Dickstein emphasized that traditional marketing metrics — like follower count and reach — don’t tell the full story in an association context.

The real magic happens when members show up to events because someone they trust told them to, engage in thoughtful conversations in your online community (bonus: fewer trolls!), and share information organically. This type of engagement generally brings higher satisfaction and retention rates among members who feel seen — and heard. In short, these are the metrics that matter when your goal is loyalty, not likes.

How to Avoid Missteps

Dickstein pointed to several pitfalls that can undermine well-intended influencer efforts:

Misaligned expectations: Not everyone is an influencer, and not every influencer is a fit. Vet partners carefully to ensure they align with your values and understand your members.

Limited resources: Creating high-quality content takes time. Start small with pilot programs and scale what works. A well-timed blog post can go a long way.

Lack of transparency: Association credibility is critical. Be transparent about partnerships and ensure content reflects your standards. Your members will appreciate your honesty — and call you out if you are not.

Where to Start

Develop detailed member personas — go beyond demographics to understand communication preferences and generational values.

Match platforms and messaging to each persona. There is no universal formula across age groups.

Identify and evaluate influencers both within your membership and among external partners who reflect your mission and voice — whether they have 500 followers or more than 50,000.

Looking Ahead

Generational diversity isn’t a roadblock. It’s an opportunity. When done right, generational influencer marketing isn’t about chasing trends or going viral — it’s about building trust.

If you meet your members where they are, speak their language (emoji optional), and lead with authenticity, you’ll do more than reach them — you’ll keep and engage them.