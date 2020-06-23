Daily Buzz: Marketing During COVID-19? Take a Few Internal Messaging Cues What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Michael Hickey / Jun 23, 2020 (bortonia/DigitalVision Vectors) (bortonia/DigitalVision Vectors)

Flexibility and transparency will help brands communicate well right now. Also: Even during tough times, good things are probably still happening at your association.

Marketers have had to adjust their strategies quickly in response to the many challenges that have come in 2020. Need a marketing game plan? In addition to learning from other marketers and brands, you can take lessons from your internal communications team, says Katherine Kim on Sprout Social.

“Internal communicators have a bird’s-eye view of everything going on across your organization and are responsible for keeping employees informed of company news,” she says.

Social media teams can follow in the footsteps of internal communicators and create a rapid response team. This will make it easier to change your social media strategy as situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic evolve.

“Comprising stakeholders across the organization, the response team is willing and able to drop what they are doing to help [craft] timely, external messages,” Kim says. “They can support social teams in gathering the latest crisis information and can support content creation so the burden doesn’t fall solely on marketers.”

In your social media messaging, be willing to admit that your organization does not have all the answers. “You’d be surprised at how many people will say they empathize with you and appreciate hearing your vulnerability!” Kim says.

Silver Linings Playbook

4 silver linings for associations right now—they’re also signs of your future success | TopClass LMS by WBT Systems https://t.co/lhM08vTZzd #assnchat #pandemic #associations pic.twitter.com/VIGZe65e5V — TopClass LMS by WBT Systems (@WBT_Systems) June 22, 2020

The last few months have been challenging for all, including associations and their leaders. But even during this stressful time, good things are happening, says a recent post from WBT Systems. For one, you’re learning new skills.

“You figured out new office processes and practices for staff working from home. You helped members navigate ever-changing government assistance programs,” says the WBT Systems team. “You tackled a big one: virtual education and networking. No one on your staff was a virtual conference expert, but now some of you could go into business as Zoom consultants.”

