Daily Buzz: Staying Creative When Working From Home

How to create remote working conditions that spark inspiration. Also: An effective leader uses both emotional and analytical intelligence.

It could be difficult for some remote workers to re-create that creative environment they had in the office. Is it possible to be just as creative when you’re alone and can’t quickly bounce ideas off coworkers? Yes, but you’ll need to do a few things to cultivate the right environment, argues Mandy Gilbert, founder and chief executive of Creative Niche, on Inc.

“Cultivating a creative environment that is conducive to big ideas takes intention, patience, and many hours of trial and error,” she says.

For one, be sure to use audio and video during online meetings so you can more easily brainstorm with your team. Make sure every participant has a chance to voice their thoughts during these discussions.

“This makes it easier to pick up social cues and be able to more naturally bounce ideas off one another,” Gilbert says.

Additionally, take advantage of the fact that you’re not in the office and use the home environment for inspiration.

“Whenever I am in a creative rut, I take my dog for a walk in the sunshine and blast my Spotify Daily Mix,” Gilbert says. “This will take some experimenting, but once you have a few creativity boosters on your list, it will be easier to get the ideas flowing on a consistent basis.”

Lead With an Emotional and Analytical Mindset

At times when employees are stressed and struggling on the job, should managers lead with emotion to help workers or focus on problem solving and getting things done? To be successful, don’t get stuck in either network of the brain.

“To be most effective in leading and truly helping our employees, however, we need both networks. We need to understand them and their specific challenges and we need to relate to their feelings and emotional state,” say Melvin Smith, Ellen Van Oosten, and Richard E. Boyatzis in Harvard Business Review.

