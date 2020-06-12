Fun, Games, and Gantt Charts: Project Management Gets a Video Game What's this? SPONSORED CONTENT FROM X What's This? Associations Now Brand Connection provides opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Associations Now audience. All content is paid for by the advertiser. The Associations Now editorial staff is not involved in creating this content. By Ernie Smith / Jun 12, 2020 (JA My Way Screenshot) (JA My Way Screenshot)

Teaming with Junior Achievement USA, the Project Management Institute Educational Foundation launched JA My Way, which teaches teens the basics—and potential—of project management.

In an effort to attract more talent to its field, the Project Management Institute is turning to fun and games.

Recently, the PMI Educational Foundation (PMIEF) teamed with Junior Achievement USA on a new online game to help teenagers explore careers in the project management field. JA My Way will use scenarios like planning a birthday party to introduce project management concepts to players. In one example, players will be asked to create the world’s largest pizza. And progress in the game will be tracked through every project manager’s favorite tool, the Gantt chart.

Junior Achievement is making the game available for free as a “point of entry” experience.

“Project management is a great profession that allows you to work in any industry and in any part of the world,” said Junior Achievement USA’s president and CEO, Jack E. Kosakowski, in a news release. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to team up with PMIEF to promote project management concepts to young people who are at the beginning of exploring their career options.”

The site also includes tools to help interested students learn the skills needed to make a go of it in the project management field.

“Our collaboration with JA familiarizes youth with fundamental project management skills and encourages them to continue to build their PM competencies so they can make a meaningful difference in their lives and the lives of others,” said PMIEF Executive Director Jeannette Barr.

PMIEF isn’t the only association that’s leaning into gaming as a workforce recruitment strategy. The American Industrial Hygiene Association launched a game of its own, IH Heroes, as part of a broader content marketing effort.

Share this article